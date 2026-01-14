ETV Bharat / state

Raghav Chadha Takes To Delhi Streets As Delivery Partner To Highlight Gig Workers’ Plight

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday took to the streets of Delhi as a delivery boy. He slung a delivery bag over his shoulder, rode a scooter, and delivered essentials to homes amid Delhi’s cold.

Chadha said, it was an effort to express solidarity with gig workers and better understand their daily struggles. For the past several months, he has been raising the issue of delivery partners associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit in Parliament and on social media. He has alleged that these workers are being exploited through algorithms that determine pay and workload.

Sharing his experience online, Chadha wrote, “Away from boardroom discussions, today I lived their life on the ground. I wanted to understand their struggle up close.”

Raghav Chadha has been vocal about “10-minute delivery” model. During the recent Winter Session of Parliament, he described the practice as “cruel.” He argued that the pressure to deliver within minutes forces workers to risk their lives by jumping red lights and speeding, often leading to accidents.