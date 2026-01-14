Raghav Chadha Takes To Delhi Streets As Delivery Partner To Highlight Gig Workers’ Plight
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday took to the streets of Delhi as a delivery boy. He slung a delivery bag over his shoulder, rode a scooter, and delivered essentials to homes amid Delhi’s cold.
Chadha said, it was an effort to express solidarity with gig workers and better understand their daily struggles. For the past several months, he has been raising the issue of delivery partners associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit in Parliament and on social media. He has alleged that these workers are being exploited through algorithms that determine pay and workload.
Sharing his experience online, Chadha wrote, “Away from boardroom discussions, today I lived their life on the ground. I wanted to understand their struggle up close.”
Raghav Chadha has been vocal about “10-minute delivery” model. During the recent Winter Session of Parliament, he described the practice as “cruel.” He argued that the pressure to deliver within minutes forces workers to risk their lives by jumping red lights and speeding, often leading to accidents.
His campaign gained momentum after a video of a delivery worker from Uttarakhand, Himanshu Thapliyal, went viral. Thapliyal shared that despite working for nearly 15 hours and completing 28 deliveries, he earned only Rs 763. Chadha later invited him to his residence in Delhi for lunch to hear his grievances.
The Centre has recently released draft social security rules for gig workers. Chadha said it is a “small but significant victory.” He stressed that much more needs to be done.
Chadha’s demands for gig workers
- Minimum wage guarantee: Fair and dignified pay linked to working hours.
- Social security: Pension, health insurance, and accident coverage.
- Humane working conditions: An end to dangerous targets such as 10-minute delivery timelines.
