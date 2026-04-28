ETV Bharat / state

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Walks Out Of Kathua Jail After J&K High Court Quashes His PSA Detention

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Din Malik was released from Kathua jail on Tuesday, a day after the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Malik, the Doda East MLA, said that now that he had been released, he would continue to raise and talk about the issues of the people.

Setting aside the detention order issued by the Doda district magistrate against Malik on September 8 last year, Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani directed authorities to “release the petitioner-detenu forthwith from his preventive detention”.

"Malik was released by jail authorities this morning after completion of all formalities," his lawyer and AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia told reporters here.

As the gates of Kathua jail opened this morning to release the AAP leader, scores of people shouted slogans in his favour, danced to the beats of dholaks and garlanded him with flowers.

After being released from jail, he said that he would continue to fight for the people.

"I am now out of jail. I thank the judiciary for providing justice to me. I will continue to raise and talk about the issues concerning people," he told reporters here.