ETV Bharat / state

Absconding AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Declared Proclaimed Person By Patiala Court

Patiala: A local district court has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed person after he repeatedly failed to appear despite due process being completed.

During the hearing, the court was informed that a proclamation warrant issued against the MLA had been duly served and returned on October 15, 2025. The statement of SI Gurmeet Singh, who was on duty in the matter, has already been recorded. However, even after the mandatory 30-day period had elapsed, the accused did not present himself before the court. With no appearance forthcoming, the court formally declared him a fugitive.

The court has also initiated separate proceedings against Pathanmajra under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). These proceedings will be registered as a Criminal Miscellany case in the CIS system. Notices have been issued to the investigating officer, and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 31, 2026. The police have been directed to place a complete list of the accused’s movable and immovable assets on record on that date.