Absconding AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Declared Proclaimed Person By Patiala Court
Court says AAP MLA skipped hearings despite proclamation, orders asset details under BNSS, after dramatic custody escape on September 2.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST
Patiala: A local district court has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed person after he repeatedly failed to appear despite due process being completed.
During the hearing, the court was informed that a proclamation warrant issued against the MLA had been duly served and returned on October 15, 2025. The statement of SI Gurmeet Singh, who was on duty in the matter, has already been recorded. However, even after the mandatory 30-day period had elapsed, the accused did not present himself before the court. With no appearance forthcoming, the court formally declared him a fugitive.
The court has also initiated separate proceedings against Pathanmajra under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). These proceedings will be registered as a Criminal Miscellany case in the CIS system. Notices have been issued to the investigating officer, and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 31, 2026. The police have been directed to place a complete list of the accused’s movable and immovable assets on record on that date.
In its order, the court further instructed that a copy be sent to the concerned police station to ensure immediate and necessary action. Pathanmajra is already facing serious allegations, including possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and cheating.
Separately, the MLA is also an accused in a rape case registered on the complaint of a woman from Zirakpur. According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Pathanmajra misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her, and married her in 2021 despite already being married. She has accused him of repeated sexual assault, intimidation, and sending obscene material.
Pathanmajra’s legal troubles escalated further after his dramatic escape from police custody. He was arrested by the Patiala Police on September 2 from Haryana, but managed to flee while in custody. Police have claimed that he escaped after firing at the police team. Soon after, Pathanmajra released a video on social media, alleging that he had prior information about an attempt to stage an encounter against him.
The case will now come up for further hearing on January 31, 2026.