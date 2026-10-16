ETV Bharat / state

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur Appears Before Akal Takht, Says Will Abide By Its Directive

Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Baljinder Kaur arrived at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Friday following a directive by the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs.

She was summoned following the controversy surrounding statements concerning the Akal Takht and issues related to caste.

"We have arrived at this sacred land as humble Sikhs. We are committed to fully abiding by whatever directive has been issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib," she said while speaking to the media outside the Akal Takht.

Asked about the controversy surrounding her statements, Kaur said, "This entire matter should not be given a political colour."

On the alleged controversial statement made by AAP MLA Giaspura, she said, "The details of what transpired at that time and the actual circumstances remain unclear. We will hold a discussion with the Jathedar of Akal Takht to address the reports appearing in the media versus the actual situation."