AAP MLA Aaley Iqbal Attacks Own Party After MCD By-Election Results

New Delhi: Following the by-elections for 12 Wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, a shift in political dynamics in the national capital appears to be underway. With former Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Shoaib Iqbal-backed candidate Mohammad Imran emerging victorious from the high-stakes Chandni Mahal seat, Shoaib's son and AAP MLA, Aaley Iqbal has targeted the party leadership over the loss.

The MCD By-Election Results And Rebellious Iqbals

Of the 12 seats, the BJP won seven, while the AAP secured only 3 and Congress won just one.

By-election to the Chandni Mahal seat was necessitated after Aaley, who represented the seat, won the 2025 Delhi Assembly election from Matia Mahal leaving the municipal councilor seat vacant. Following Aaley Iqbal's victory in the assembly election, his father Shoaib had reportedly wanted the AAP ticket for his preferred candidate, a demand the AAP rejected triggering a rift. Shoaib resigned from the party and backed All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate Imran, who won by a margin of over 4,600 votes. More importantly, Imran's victory came against AAP candidate Mudassar Usman thereby adding insult to AAP's injury.

Following the victory of his father Shoaib's backed candidate, Aaley Iqbal too showed signs of rebellion and lashed out at the AAP and its leaders, including state president Saurabh Bhardwaj, Imran Hussain, and others, at the Chandni Mahal counting center. He also made it clear that he would not resign from his MLA post while daring the party to take action against him.

"I have been silent for the past 20-25 days because of the elections. These people have said all sorts of things about my father. They don't realize that Old Delhi and Matia Mahal are nothing without Shoaib Iqbal. Besides being his son, I too have no standing here. Without his blessings, I couldn't have become an MLA here,” Aaley Iqbal said.