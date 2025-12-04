AAP MLA Aaley Iqbal Attacks Own Party After MCD By-Election Results
Aaley Iqbal, son of former AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal hit out at the party leadership accusing it of conspiring against his father.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the by-elections for 12 Wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, a shift in political dynamics in the national capital appears to be underway. With former Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Shoaib Iqbal-backed candidate Mohammad Imran emerging victorious from the high-stakes Chandni Mahal seat, Shoaib's son and AAP MLA, Aaley Iqbal has targeted the party leadership over the loss.
The MCD By-Election Results And Rebellious Iqbals
Of the 12 seats, the BJP won seven, while the AAP secured only 3 and Congress won just one.
By-election to the Chandni Mahal seat was necessitated after Aaley, who represented the seat, won the 2025 Delhi Assembly election from Matia Mahal leaving the municipal councilor seat vacant. Following Aaley Iqbal's victory in the assembly election, his father Shoaib had reportedly wanted the AAP ticket for his preferred candidate, a demand the AAP rejected triggering a rift. Shoaib resigned from the party and backed All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate Imran, who won by a margin of over 4,600 votes. More importantly, Imran's victory came against AAP candidate Mudassar Usman thereby adding insult to AAP's injury.
Following the victory of his father Shoaib's backed candidate, Aaley Iqbal too showed signs of rebellion and lashed out at the AAP and its leaders, including state president Saurabh Bhardwaj, Imran Hussain, and others, at the Chandni Mahal counting center. He also made it clear that he would not resign from his MLA post while daring the party to take action against him.
"I have been silent for the past 20-25 days because of the elections. These people have said all sorts of things about my father. They don't realize that Old Delhi and Matia Mahal are nothing without Shoaib Iqbal. Besides being his son, I too have no standing here. Without his blessings, I couldn't have become an MLA here,” Aaley Iqbal said.
He said that his father Shoaib Iqbal has “ruled the hearts of the people of this area for 32 years”.
Explaining his reasons for not resigning from Matia Mahal, Aaley Iqbal said, "If I resign, the Matia Mahal seat will become vacant, but it's not necessary that the BJP will hold a by-election for it”. He alleged that the BJP will “collude with the Election Commission to prevent a by-election in Matia Mahal”.
“In Maharashtra, the BJP has prevented municipal elections for four years. This will disrupt people's work. I won't be able to handle the tasks people come to my office for. My power will be lost if I cease to be an MLA. The people of my constituency will be distressed. Therefore, I will not resign. I will serve my people while I am an MLA."
Targeting the AAP leadership, Aaley Iqbal claimed that AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj “spent over 20 days in Chandni Mahal trying to defeat Shoaib Iqbal”. “Had he put in the same effort in Greater Kailash, he wouldn't have lost the election. His leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have been plotting to end Shoaib Iqbal's political career ever since he lost. They are upset about how he won the election here”.
The Lion From Matia Mahal Will Reach Ballimaran
In an apparent warning to the AAP over its prospects in Ballimaran represented by the party MLA Imran Hussain, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said, “The lion that emerged from Matia Mahal will reach Ballimaran”.
