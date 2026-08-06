AAP Leads March Towards Chandigarh Governor's House To Protest Passing Of Rs 227 Cr 'Table' Agenda
AAP staged its protest outside the Municipal Corporation office, before attempting to march towards the Governor's House, when police used water cannons to disperse them.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a large demonstration outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office in Sector-17, protesting against the Rs 227 crore table agenda being passed without discussion in the recent meeting of the BJP-run body.
A table agenda is an extra, unlisted proposal brought directly to a meeting for discussion and voting. In this case, the table agenda was the Rs 227 crore financial proposal passed on July 31 regarding water-supply pipeline replacements.
AAP workers tried to march towards the Governor's House, ostensibly to submit a memorandum regarding this issue, but the police stopped them by placing barricades in Sector-17. When the situation became tense, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.
During the protest, AAP leaders alleged that in the Municipal Corporation meeting held on July 31, an agenda worth Rs 227 crore was approved without adequate discussion. The party says that such big financial proposals should have been discussed with transparency. AAP leaders accused BJP of corruption in the Municipal Corporation and said that the role of the Mayor, Saurabh Joshi, is also under question.
The police did not allow the protesters to proceed to the Governor's House, citing security arrangements. When the AAP workers tried to cross the barricade, the police first tried to stop them physically, and later with water cannons.
There was an atmosphere of jostling and sloganeering at the spot for some time. During this period, heavy police force remained deployed and the situation was monitored during the entire incident. At present, although law and order has returned to normal, the political rhetoric has intensified on the controversy over the proceedings and agenda of the Municipal Corporation.
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