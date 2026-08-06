ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leads March Towards Chandigarh Governor's House To Protest Passing Of Rs 227 Cr 'Table' Agenda

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a large demonstration outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office in Sector-17, protesting against the Rs 227 crore table agenda being passed without discussion in the recent meeting of the BJP-run body.

A table agenda is an extra, unlisted proposal brought directly to a meeting for discussion and voting. In this case, the table agenda was the Rs 227 crore financial proposal passed on July 31 regarding water-supply pipeline replacements.

AAP workers tried to march towards the Governor's House, ostensibly to submit a memorandum regarding this issue, but the police stopped them by placing barricades in Sector-17. When the situation became tense, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.