AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead In Punjab's Ferozepur
The SSP said an old dispute was behind the attack, with an election-related dispute emerging as a key angle in the investigation.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Ferozepur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants here, police said on Sunday.
The four car-borne assailants got down from their vehicle in the main bazaar of Mamdot here on Saturday evening and opened fire towards the car in which the 45-year-old Singh was travelling along with another person identified as Harpreet alias Happy (22).
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh, "The attackers came in a car and opened fire on MC Gurpreet Gopi and his other accomplice Harpreet Singh, who were riding in the car on the way. During the incident, the motorcyclists present nearby were also targeted with bullets, but they were saved. Gurpreet Gopi died in the sudden firing, while Harpreet Singh has been admitted to the hospital in an injured condition."
According to the hospital doctor, two persons with bullet injuries were brought to the hospital at around 8 pm last night, out of which Gurpreet Singh was in a very serious condition and was declared dead, while the other injured person was referred for higher-level treatment in view of his serious condition.
The SSP said an old dispute was behind the attack, with an election-related dispute emerging as a key angle in the investigation. The attackers have been identified, and they will be arrested soon," Bhupinder said. He further refused to reveal the name of the suspected accused in view of the sensitivity of the case.
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