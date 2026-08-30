ETV Bharat / state

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants here, police said on Sunday.

The four car-borne assailants got down from their vehicle in the main bazaar of Mamdot here on Saturday evening and opened fire towards the car in which the 45-year-old Singh was travelling along with another person identified as Harpreet alias Happy (22).

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh, "The attackers came in a car and opened fire on MC Gurpreet Gopi and his other accomplice Harpreet Singh, who were riding in the car on the way. During the incident, the motorcyclists present nearby were also targeted with bullets, but they were saved. Gurpreet Gopi died in the sudden firing, while Harpreet Singh has been admitted to the hospital in an injured condition."