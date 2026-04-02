ETV Bharat / state

AAP Gujarat Chief Isudan Gadhvi Arrested After Clash At Police Station, Later Released On Bail

Dwarka: Tension gripped Khambalia town in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Wednesday night after a clash broke out between police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at a police station, leading to the arrest and subsequent release on bail of party leaders, including Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi.

The situation escalated when Gadhvi, along with party workers, reached Khambalia police station after a case was registered against an AAP worker from Bihar, Deepak Kumar Singh. Party workers alleged that robbery charges had been wrongly invoked and accused the police of acting in a biased manner.

An argument broke out between the police and AAP workers, which further intensified after some workers attempted to record videos, which police officials allegedly stopped. As tensions rose, additional police forces, including senior officials from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) units, were deployed.

According to DySP Vismay Mansatta, police have registered a case against around 30 people, including 18 named and 12 unidentified individuals, under various Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for allegedly obstructing government work and misbehaving with officials. Gadhvi and several others were arrested for over eight hours, and their vehicles were also seized. All those arrested were released on bail later in the night.