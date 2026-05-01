ETV Bharat / state

AAP Govt Moves Confidence Motion In Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh: The AAP government on Friday moved a Confidence Motion in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, days after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party defected to the BJP. During the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the Confidence Motion, asserting that AAP is strong and the party is expanding.

There are rumours that AAP will be finished and its MLAs would switch sides, and such rumours create an illusion in people's minds, CM Mann said in the House while moving the motion.

"The party is strong. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa, the party has a presence. In J&K's Doda, we have an MLA. Our government in Punjab is running successfully. In Delhi, we are in the opposition. We have five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa.

"Besides, AAP has its mayors, councillors, sarpanches at various places, the party has a national presence," Mann said.