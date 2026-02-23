ETV Bharat / state

They Want To Divert Attention From Torture Of Protesting Farmers: Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, After AAP Govt Demolishes Gate Pillar

Kapurthala: The atmosphere turned tense in the Ramgarh area of the city on Monday morning, after police demolished a gate pillar erected on a street near the house of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on the orders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. Khaira, the All India Kisan Congress chairman, was present in his home at the time.

According to administrative sources, the action concerned an alleged illegal construction attached to Khaira's residence. To prevent any untoward incident, a heavy force of Punjab Police was deployed at the spot in the morning under the leadership of SSP Gaurav Tura, who blocked the surrounding area.

At around 12 noon, when the cops reached Ramgarh in Bholath and began demolishing the structure, Khaira made an appeal to his supporters, who gathered outside his house in large numbers to raise slogans against the government. As a result, the atmosphere turned tense.

Sukhpal Khaira claimed the demolition, carried out without notice or hearing, was an attempt at political revenge. He said, “On the illegal orders of CM Bhagwant Mann, an attempt is being made to forcibly demolish some parts of my house in Ramgarh by the police and bureaucrats, without any notice or hearing.”

Khaira also alleged that he is being targeted for continuously exposing the failures of the Punjab government, adding that he will continue to raise his voice fearlessly against the government on people-centric issues.

"As I have repeatedly said, Punjab has turned into a police state. You will find the same scenes all over Punjab — how to crush the farmers' movement by entering their homes, beating them, throwing tear gas shells. Now, we're also seeing fake police encounters. They are doing this to divert attention away from the torture of protesting farmers."

Khaira said AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are targeting opponents, making personal attacks, having false cases registered against them. "Their hearts aren't filled even after filing six cases against me. I was locked up in Nabha jail for 5 months," said the Congress MLA.