AAP Expands Organisation In Three States, Appoints Co-Incharges In Rajasthan, Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a major organisational expansion by appointing new co-incharges in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The appointments were approved by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) as part of its strategy to strengthen the organisation and increase its activities at the grassroots level in these states.

In an official statement, the party said the newly appointed co-incharges will focus on expanding its presence, coordinating with local workers and spreading the party's policies among the public. The leadership believes the move will help build a stronger organisational structure and energise the party cadre ahead of future political activities.

To strengthen its presence in Rajasthan, the party has appointed 10 leaders as co-incharges. Those given the responsibility include Dr Dayanand Chandilya, Mahendra Goyal, Parvesh Ratan, Vikas Bagga, Naveen Chaudhary, Satpal Kayam, Sanjay Khilwadia, Trilok Deep, Ashok Bhardwaj and Master Manjeet.

According to the party, these leaders bring organisational experience and will work to expand the party's network in the state. They will also coordinate public outreach programmes and mobilise party workers at the local level. Similarly, the party has appointed seven co-incharges in Uttarakhand to boost its organisational activities.