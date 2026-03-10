AAP Expands Organisation In Three States, Appoints Co-Incharges In Rajasthan, Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh
AAP named 21 co-incharges across Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to expand the organisation, energise workers and strengthen grassroots outreach.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a major organisational expansion by appointing new co-incharges in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The appointments were approved by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) as part of its strategy to strengthen the organisation and increase its activities at the grassroots level in these states.
In an official statement, the party said the newly appointed co-incharges will focus on expanding its presence, coordinating with local workers and spreading the party's policies among the public. The leadership believes the move will help build a stronger organisational structure and energise the party cadre ahead of future political activities.
To strengthen its presence in Rajasthan, the party has appointed 10 leaders as co-incharges. Those given the responsibility include Dr Dayanand Chandilya, Mahendra Goyal, Parvesh Ratan, Vikas Bagga, Naveen Chaudhary, Satpal Kayam, Sanjay Khilwadia, Trilok Deep, Ashok Bhardwaj and Master Manjeet.
According to the party, these leaders bring organisational experience and will work to expand the party's network in the state. They will also coordinate public outreach programmes and mobilise party workers at the local level. Similarly, the party has appointed seven co-incharges in Uttarakhand to boost its organisational activities.
The leaders assigned these roles are Ajay Gohar, Harneet SIngh Sandy, Anuj Pal, Kiran Sharma, Ajay Badsiwal, Sachchidanand Gaur and Vijay Singh Kohli. AAP said the appointments are expected to bring new energy to the party's functioning in the state and help strengthen its grassroots presence.
In Himachal Pradesh, four leaders have been appointed as co-incharges. The responsibility has been given to Deepak Jha, Surendra Pandit, Saurabh Behal and Chhaya Tiwari. The party said it has been consistently working to expand its organisation in the hill state, and the latest appointments are part of that effort.
The announcement was issued by Sandeep Pathak, National Organisation General Secretary of AAP. He stated that the party leadership is continuously working to strengthen its structure across the country. According to him, the newly appointed co-incharges will help accelerate organisational work, guide party workers and expand the party's support base in their respective states.
