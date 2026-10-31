AAP Announces First List Of 40 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls, Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri
Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates while Manish Sisodia urged them to reach out to people and address their concerns.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state on Saturday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to contest from the Dhuri constituency.
The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.
ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ। ਸਾਰੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ https://t.co/Jcfn6BDnGN— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 31, 2026
Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will fight from Kotkapura, while Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, will contest from Ludhiana West.
The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.
The candidates were finalised at a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting convened at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.
Sitting MLA and also a co-convener for AAP Punjab, Amansher Singh will contest from Batala constituency, and Inderbir Singh Nijjar, also a sitting MLA and a former Punjab Cabinet Minister, will contest from Amritsar South.
ਆਗਾਮੀ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 40 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ... ਇਹ ਅਗੇਤਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਸਾਡੀ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਤਿਆਰੀ, ਪਾਰਦਰਸ਼ਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਹੈ... ਮੈਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਧੂਰੀ ਹਲਕੇ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ... ਸਾਰੇ ਐਲਾਨੇ ਗਏ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ... ਆਓ, ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜ਼ਮੀਨੀ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਏ ਅਤੇ 'ਰੰਗਲੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ' ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਨੂੰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖੀਏ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 31, 2026
Following the announcement, Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates in a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."
Best wishes to all candidates.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 31, 2026
AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated the candidates announced and urged them to reach out to people and address their concerns.
पंजाब के लिए घोषित आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी 40 उम्मीदवारों को बधाई! यह जनता के भरोसे को और मज़बूत करने की ज़िम्मेदारी है। हर घर जाइए, लोगों की बात सुनिए और पंजाब को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए पूरी ताक़त लगाइए। भगवंत मान फिर से, खुशहाल पंजाब के लिए!— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 31, 2026
In a post on X, Sisodia said, "Congratulations to all 40 candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab! This is a responsibility to further strengthen the trust of the people. Go to every home, listen to people's concerns, and put your full strength into advancing Punjab. Bhagwant Mann again, for a prosperous Punjab!"
In the 2022 Assembly polls, the AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18 seats.
Earlier this week, a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) had conducted a district-wise review of poll preparedness for the Punjab Assembly elections.
The ECI delegation comprised Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna, and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal.
During the meeting, the delegation held detailed interactions with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police, and Senior Superintendents of Police, who delivered comprehensive presentations detailing the status of election readiness in their respective districts.