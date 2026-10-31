ETV Bharat / state

AAP Announces First List Of 40 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls, Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state on Saturday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to contest from the Dhuri constituency.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will fight from Kotkapura, while Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, will contest from Ludhiana West.

The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The candidates were finalised at a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting convened at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.

Sitting MLA and also a co-convener for AAP Punjab, Amansher Singh will contest from Batala constituency, and Inderbir Singh Nijjar, also a sitting MLA and a former Punjab Cabinet Minister, will contest from Amritsar South.

Following the announcement, Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates in a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."