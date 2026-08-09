ETV Bharat / state

Scrap Section 39A Of TCP Act To Save Goa From Mega Projects: Kejriwal

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday joined protests against a mega-housing project in North Goa, and demanded the scrapping of Section 39A of the TCP Act, alleging that the provision facilitates large-scale land conversion and threatens the state's identity.

Participating in the 'Save Karapur' agitation at Azad Maidan here alongside former Delhi chief minister Atishi and other party leaders, Kejriwal asserted that imposing massive residential complexes on traditional villages will permanently destroy local water resources, demographics, and the state's ecological balance.

Urging all Goans and political parties to unite against the BJP, the AAP leader said that Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act could only be scrapped if the saffron party was voted out of power. "The only way to protect Goa from large-scale land conversion and mega projects is to scrap Section 39A," he claimed.

Kejriwal said the proposed mega project, comprising around 1,800 flats, would alter the character of Karapur village and put pressure on its land, water resources and environment. Karapur was home to around 2,000 families, he said, questioning how a project that would bring thousands of people from outside could be imposed on the village without affecting its existing residents and resources.