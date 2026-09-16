ETV Bharat / state

'Aao School Chalen' Campaign: 25 Children From Delhi's Moortikaar Basti Get School Admission

New Delhi: Under the 'Aao School Chalen' campaign, a special initiative has been undertaken in Delhi's North-East district to bring children from underserved settlements into the formal education system.

The North-East District Development Committee, in collaboration with NGOs, is identifying children who have remained outside schools because of documentation problems, financial difficulties or other circumstances and helping them overcome these barriers.

25 Children From Moortikaar Basti Enrolled

As part of the initiative, 25 children aged 6 to 9 from the Moortikaar Basti at ILEGI Flats on Loni Road in the Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency were enrolled in school.

According to the organisers, several of these children had been unable to attend school because they lacked birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, or other necessary documents. The development committee helped facilitate the required documentation and encouraged the children and their families to pursue schooling.

The latest enrolment programme is the third such initiative in the Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency. With the addition of these 25 children, the total number of children enrolled through the three programmes has reached around 80.

Children Welcomed With Drums And Garlands

The children's first day at school was marked with a special welcome. As they left the settlement, they were greeted with drums and garlands and escorted towards the school.

Teachers stood at the school entrance to welcome the children and applied traditional tilak on their foreheads. The children appeared excited as they received the welcome and entered the school.