'Aao School Chalen' Campaign: 25 Children From Delhi's Moortikaar Basti Get School Admission
Organisers said 80 children have now been brought into schools through three programmes conducted in the constituency | Vivek Pathania reports.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Under the 'Aao School Chalen' campaign, a special initiative has been undertaken in Delhi's North-East district to bring children from underserved settlements into the formal education system.
The North-East District Development Committee, in collaboration with NGOs, is identifying children who have remained outside schools because of documentation problems, financial difficulties or other circumstances and helping them overcome these barriers.
25 Children From Moortikaar Basti Enrolled
As part of the initiative, 25 children aged 6 to 9 from the Moortikaar Basti at ILEGI Flats on Loni Road in the Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency were enrolled in school.
According to the organisers, several of these children had been unable to attend school because they lacked birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, or other necessary documents. The development committee helped facilitate the required documentation and encouraged the children and their families to pursue schooling.
The latest enrolment programme is the third such initiative in the Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency. With the addition of these 25 children, the total number of children enrolled through the three programmes has reached around 80.
Children Welcomed With Drums And Garlands
The children's first day at school was marked with a special welcome. As they left the settlement, they were greeted with drums and garlands and escorted towards the school.
Teachers stood at the school entrance to welcome the children and applied traditional tilak on their foreheads. The children appeared excited as they received the welcome and entered the school.
For many families, the occasion marked a significant change after documentation and financial constraints had prevented their children from accessing formal education.
The atmosphere in Moortikaar Basti turned emotional as parents saw their children getting an opportunity to attend school. Families who had earlier faced difficulties because of missing documents expressed gratitude towards the committee for helping them complete the necessary formalities.
The initiative is being conducted across the North-East district, with preparations underway for similar programmes in other areas. The committee said it is focusing on identifying children living in service settlements and other underserved communities who are not attending school and helping them enter the education system.
North-East District Development Committee Chairman Jitendra Mahajan said the campaign began across the district to identify children unable to attend school because of documentation issues, personal circumstances or financial difficulties.
"Children are identified and provided whatever is required for them to attend school, whether it is getting their documents prepared or motivating them. After that, they are sent to school," Mahajan said.
He said the latest programme was the third such initiative in the Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and around 80 children had so far been identified and admitted to schools through the programmes.
"This programme is being conducted across the entire district and preparations are underway at different places. Our effort is that no child should remain deprived of education and that every child should become part of the mainstream of society through education," Mahajan said.
The committee said the campaign's larger objective is to ensure that children living in slums and underserved settlements have access to schooling and the opportunity to build a better future.
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