Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj Home During Santiniketan Shoot, Sparks Fan Frenzy

Berhampore: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited singer Arijit Singh’s residence at Jiaganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Reports suggest that the 'Mr. Perfectionist' was in Shantiniketan for a film shoot when Arijit invited him over. Aamir reportedly arrived late Sunday night, keeping a low profile, but was spotted flying a kite on the singer’s rooftop. The photos of which quickly circulated online.

Aamir Khan stayed at Arijit’s house throughout Monday and stepping out once during the day. Unconfirmed reports indicate that he travelled from Birbhum, where he was shooting, directly to Arijit’s residence. By Monday afternoon, news of his visit spread, and fans began gathering outside Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj home. Initial security arrangements were minimal; however, they were later increased as crowds grew.

The visit fuelled speculation on social media. Some suggested Aamir came to request Arijit to sing for his film, while others believed it was merely a courtesy visit. Sources close to the singer confirmed that Aamir arrived from his shooting location in Birbhum, but the exact reason for the visit has not been publicly disclosed.