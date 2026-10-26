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Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Project Delay, Traffic Congestion And Tree Felling

Aaditya Thackeray. ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Aaditya Thackeray has mounted sharp criticism on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government for the state of roads in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Hinjewadi complex, traffic and sub-standard metro facility.

Thackeray claimed that mere allocation of money on paper does not solve the problem of civic facilities, as it is necessary to start the projects. Talking about the recent declaration of Rs 426 crore by the state government for the development of infrastructure following the 'Roji Andolan' held on September 6, Thackeray accused the state government of making false statements and not starting the construction immediately. He urged the Chief Minister to visit the place and make sure that the construction starts right away.

Stating the plight of thousands of IT professionals, citizens and businesses stuck in traffic every day, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed great dissatisfaction with regard to the constant postponement of the Hinjawadi project. He said that despite the fact that the metro's inauguration has been postponed from July to November, no step has been taken till date to ease the commuting problem. Speaking about the priorities of the government, Thackeray said that if such a problem were to occur in the transportation system for a big industrialist like Gautam Adani, then the government would sort it out immediately. Thackeray told the state government to act with the same promptness in tackling the infrastructure and road connectivity problems faced by common people.