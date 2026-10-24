ETV Bharat / state

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Government Over Rampant Tree Felling In Karjat Saying A Gujarat-Based Company Is Being Favoured

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A controversy is brewing in the heart of the Sahyadris in Maharashtra, which is in the Western Ghats. The row is surrounding a ₹13,500 crore hydroelectric project by the Gujarat-based firm 'Torrent Power'.

The Forest Department, on October 10, issued orders to clear out over thousands of trees covering 370 hectares of land, which also includes forest land. This hydropower project is being planned along the Pej River and involves constructing two reservoirs.

The Forest Department issued a notice to the tribals and villagers. It stated, "Diversion of 233 hectares, forest land (1970272) hectres of Reserved Forest Land, 26.056 hectares Private Forest and 9.9068 hectares protected forest for construction of Saidongar, off-stream open loop pumped storage project 3000MW hydropower electricity generation at Pali, taluka Kotal and village Dhak, taluka Karjat, District Raigad, in favour of M/S Torrent PSP3 Private Limited." This is a considerable area of protected forest in the Sahyadri range. After villagers took to social media platforms with videos and messages appealing to protect the important green lungs of the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised strong objections to the indiscriminate felling of trees in the 'Saidongar' area of ​​Karjat taluka, Raigad district. In a post on X, Aaditya wrote, "In the Karjat taluka, the indiscriminate felling of thousands of trees for the hydroelectric project of Gujarat's 'Torrent Power' company is blatantly underway. Wiping out the rich natural bounty in the 'Saydongar' area and trampling the opposition of locals and environmentalists underfoot, under whose blessings is this slaughter proceeding?" Aaditya questioned whose "blessings" allowed the Forest Department to grant such permission. "Despite opposition from local residents, the Maharashtra government is sidelining the state's interests to benefit a company from Gujarat," he alleged. Aaidtya further posed important questions to the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.