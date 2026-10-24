Aaditya Thackeray Slams Government Over Rampant Tree Felling In Karjat Saying A Gujarat-Based Company Is Being Favoured
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also slammed the government for this power project and has alleged that it will affect Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Mumbai: A controversy is brewing in the heart of the Sahyadris in Maharashtra, which is in the Western Ghats. The row is surrounding a ₹13,500 crore hydroelectric project by the Gujarat-based firm 'Torrent Power'.
The Forest Department, on October 10, issued orders to clear out over thousands of trees covering 370 hectares of land, which also includes forest land. This hydropower project is being planned along the Pej River and involves constructing two reservoirs.
The Forest Department issued a notice to the tribals and villagers. It stated, "Diversion of 233 hectares, forest land (1970272) hectres of Reserved Forest Land, 26.056 hectares Private Forest and 9.9068 hectares protected forest for construction of Saidongar, off-stream open loop pumped storage project 3000MW hydropower electricity generation at Pali, taluka Kotal and village Dhak, taluka Karjat, District Raigad, in favour of M/S Torrent PSP3 Private Limited."
This is a considerable area of protected forest in the Sahyadri range. After villagers took to social media platforms with videos and messages appealing to protect the important green lungs of the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised strong objections to the indiscriminate felling of trees in the 'Saidongar' area of Karjat taluka, Raigad district.
In a post on X, Aaditya wrote, "In the Karjat taluka, the indiscriminate felling of thousands of trees for the hydroelectric project of Gujarat's 'Torrent Power' company is blatantly underway. Wiping out the rich natural bounty in the 'Saydongar' area and trampling the opposition of locals and environmentalists underfoot, under whose blessings is this slaughter proceeding?"
Aaditya questioned whose "blessings" allowed the Forest Department to grant such permission. "Despite opposition from local residents, the Maharashtra government is sidelining the state's interests to benefit a company from Gujarat," he alleged.
Aaidtya further posed important questions to the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.
"Even as locals and the entire Maharashtra fiercely oppose this rampant tree-felling, under whose pressure exactly did the Forest Department grant permission for it? When will this agenda of ravaging Maharashtra's nature to fill the pockets of private companies come to a halt?" he said.
"Why is Maharashtra's environment being sacrificed in the mad rush for the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled in November? While filling the pockets of their 'builder friends' and benefactors, does this regime not realise that Maharashtra is suffering a loss? On one hand, 265 talukas are facing drought, yet the BJP regime has set out to turn Maharashtra into a desert by clearing its forests," he added.
Aaditya's outrage comes just two days after his uncle, Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena, released a documentary on social media backed by research, titled "The Friendship Files", which alleged the friendship between a Gujarat-based industrialist and the Prime Minister.
Other leaders of the opposition alliance of Maha Vikas Agadhi too have slammed the government. Legislator Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) also took to 'X' and said this power plant is likely to adversely impact the wildlife sanctuary located in this area.
"In the Sayadongar forest area — nestled in the lap of the Sahyadri mountains within Karjat Taluka and adjacent to the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary — a devastating destruction of nature is currently underway in the name of 'development,' Rohit Pawar said.
"For a pumped-storage hydroelectric project, the wholesale slaughter of over 32,000 trees across 233 hectares of dense forest has begun. While the figure on paper stands at 32,000, it could easily climb to a hundred thousand; yet, tragically, no one seems to hear the desperate, agonising cries of the countless birds whose lives are being torn apart. With the cold-blooded ruthlessness of a butcher, nests, eggs, and helpless, unfledged chicks are being destroyed. Will those who dwell in our 'concrete jungles' ever hear the anguished screams of these forest birds?" questioned Pawar.
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