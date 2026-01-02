Aaditya And Amit Thackeray List Out Their Ideal Mumbai For Citizens
The cousins have spelled out their dream of an ideal Mumbai of affordable housing, creches, double-decker buses and a financial scheme for domestic workers.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Mumbai: While the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slug it out on whether a Marathi will be elected as a mayor of Mumbai, the two cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, will announce on the weekend, a joint manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
Meanwhile, their sons, Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray, on Friday, have spelt out their way forward for Mumbai citizens. They shared their dream of Mumbai city in a power-point presentation with the leaders of both parties.
Among the key issues they highlighted were: Affordable housing for Mumbaikars. "The BMC often auctions properties, and we have seen land sharks swallow these places for high rises. Instead, we want to provide affordable housing for mill workers, staff of BMC, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and police. We would like to construct one lakh affordable homes for Marathi people," said Aaditya Thackeray.
Speaking of housing, the two cousins spoke of extending the exemption on property tax for 500 square feet houses to 900 square feet flats. Regarding their plans on traffic, both Amit and Aaditya said they would like to revive all the old routes of BEST buses that have been scrapped.
They want to bring back 900 double-decker buses and deploy 10,000 electric buses, apart from some old schemes like 'show your hand and stop the bus' for students.
The BMC has four medical colleges, of which the duo want to add another five colleges. Amit, who had cancer, added, "From my personal experience, I can say, we urgently need an early cancer detection that can help many lives. We promise BMC will construct a cancer hospital on international standards."
Speaking of education, Amit and Aaditya said they have plans of BMC-run junior colleges. They will also start a 'Swabhiman Nidhi', a scheme of giving stipends to domestic workers. "This is one segment of our society that has been a forgotten lot," said Amit and Aaditya in unison.
They have also promised to build creches and one public toilet every two kilometres. They said they shudder to think how anyone can use the public toilets that exist. They also spoke of wanting to change DCR rules for providing one free parking for every flat, while the existing rule is one between four flats, which is given on rotation. They have plans for an institute for start-ups.
They also want to revive the desalination plant for providing free and safe drinking water to Mumbai citizens. The Congress party leaders, however, said the Sena (UBT) needs to give an account of deliverables in the last 30 years.
"This all sounds good, but many of these issues have existed for a long time. They were in power for 30 years, and they need to give answers to what stopped them doing these earlier and what they did till now?" Sachin Sawant, General Secretary, Spokesperson & In-charge Communications of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, told ETV Bharat.
He added, "This process of addressing their leaders means, on the day the manifesto is declared jointly, their fathers will give these two siblings credit for getting these issues included in the manifesto."
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Cly Crasto told ETV Bharat, "It is futuristic and many of these issues will be included in the manifesto. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are Mumbai-based parties, and their focus will be on this city. What we need is a proper timeline for delivering these promises. The deliverables are also important."
According to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut, the joint manifesto will be announced from the Shiv Sena Bhavan on Sunday by both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.
Read More