ETV Bharat / state

Aaditya And Amit Thackeray List Out Their Ideal Mumbai For Citizens

Mumbai: While the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slug it out on whether a Marathi will be elected as a mayor of Mumbai, the two cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, will announce on the weekend, a joint manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Meanwhile, their sons, Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray, on Friday, have spelt out their way forward for Mumbai citizens. They shared their dream of Mumbai city in a power-point presentation with the leaders of both parties.

Among the key issues they highlighted were: Affordable housing for Mumbaikars. "The BMC often auctions properties, and we have seen land sharks swallow these places for high rises. Instead, we want to provide affordable housing for mill workers, staff of BMC, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and police. We would like to construct one lakh affordable homes for Marathi people," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking of housing, the two cousins spoke of extending the exemption on property tax for 500 square feet houses to 900 square feet flats. Regarding their plans on traffic, both Amit and Aaditya said they would like to revive all the old routes of BEST buses that have been scrapped.

They want to bring back 900 double-decker buses and deploy 10,000 electric buses, apart from some old schemes like 'show your hand and stop the bus' for students.

The BMC has four medical colleges, of which the duo want to add another five colleges. Amit, who had cancer, added, "From my personal experience, I can say, we urgently need an early cancer detection that can help many lives. We promise BMC will construct a cancer hospital on international standards."

Speaking of education, Amit and Aaditya said they have plans of BMC-run junior colleges. They will also start a 'Swabhiman Nidhi', a scheme of giving stipends to domestic workers. "This is one segment of our society that has been a forgotten lot," said Amit and Aaditya in unison.