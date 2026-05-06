Aadhaar For Gentle Giants: DNA Profiling Of Kumki Elephants Begins At Koundinya Sanctuary In Andhra Pradesh
The initiative at Koundinya aims to build scientific health records, improve monitoring and strengthen their role in reducing human-elephant conflict in villages.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Palamaner (Chittoor District) : In a first-of-its-kind scientific intervention at Koundinya Elephant Sanctuary, forest officials have initiated DNA profiling of trained Kumki elephants, a sort of Aadhaar, marking a shift from traditional monitoring to data-driven wildlife management.
At the Palamaner camp, six trained Kumki elephants named Jayanth, Ranjan, Abhimanyu, Krishna, Deva and Vinay, are stationed after being brought from Karnataka. These elephants are not part of the wild herd but specifically trained to assist forest departments in managing elephant movement and conflict situations.
Kumki elephants function as frontline responders in human-wildlife conflict zones. Their controlled presence helps steer wild herds away from villages, a strategy that has already been deployed successfully twice in the region.
Officials have collected blood samples from these elephants and sent them to the Wildlife Institute of India for advanced genetic analysis. The objective is to build a comprehensive biological database for each animal, said forest department officials.
Once done, each elephant will be issued a unique identification card, comparable to Aadhaar, containing critical data including genetic profile, health history, disease susceptibility, physiological markers. This dataset is expected to enable early detection of genetic disorders, improve veterinary care, and allow targeted medical intervention.
The move is considered important as it addresses a long-standing gap in wildlife management - lack of individual-level scientific records for working elephants. Once their identification is done on the basis of DNA-backed data, monitoring becomes continuous and precise rather than episodic, health risks can be anticipated instead of reacted to and conservation planning gains long-term data support.
Officials, including Subbaraju, indicate that this initiative is designed to institutionalise record-keeping, ensuring that management decisions are backed by verifiable biological data rather than observation alone.
In regions like Palamaner, where human-elephant conflict remains a regular threat, Kumki elephants are a critical buffer. Strengthening their health and operational efficiency directly impacts ground outcomes like fewer crop raids, reduced risk to human life and safer corridors for wild herds.
By integrating genetics with field operations, the initiative leads to a more structured approach to conservation, where technology augments traditional ecological knowledge. If implemented consistently, this model could be replicated across elephant reserves in India, particularly in high-conflict zones, where the margin for error is thin and the stakes remain high.
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