ETV Bharat / state

Aadhaar For Gentle Giants: DNA Profiling Of Kumki Elephants Begins At Koundinya Sanctuary In Andhra Pradesh

Palamaner (Chittoor District) : In a first-of-its-kind scientific intervention at Koundinya Elephant Sanctuary, forest officials have initiated DNA profiling of trained Kumki elephants, a sort of Aadhaar, marking a shift from traditional monitoring to data-driven wildlife management.

At the Palamaner camp, six trained Kumki elephants named Jayanth, Ranjan, Abhimanyu, Krishna, Deva and Vinay, are stationed after being brought from Karnataka. These elephants are not part of the wild herd but specifically trained to assist forest departments in managing elephant movement and conflict situations.

Kumki elephants function as frontline responders in human-wildlife conflict zones. Their controlled presence helps steer wild herds away from villages, a strategy that has already been deployed successfully twice in the region.

Officials have collected blood samples from these elephants and sent them to the Wildlife Institute of India for advanced genetic analysis. The objective is to build a comprehensive biological database for each animal, said forest department officials.

Once done, each elephant will be issued a unique identification card, comparable to Aadhaar, containing critical data including genetic profile, health history, disease susceptibility, physiological markers. This dataset is expected to enable early detection of genetic disorders, improve veterinary care, and allow targeted medical intervention.