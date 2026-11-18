ETV Bharat / state

‘If I Eat One Day, I Go Hungry The Next’: Kendrapara Divyang Woman Awaits Pension And Ration

Minati Das has been deprived of ration and pension ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: When someone brings her food, Minati Das eats. On other days, she says, she goes hungry. The 40-year-old, who lives in Khamol village in Kendrapara’s Derabish block, cannot walk and depends on neighbours and relatives for meals. She says she has received neither her disability pension nor subsidised rice for three months because she has no Aadhaar card.

“If I eat one day, I have to go hungry the next. I have an infected wound on my hand and because my hands are bent, I haven’t been able to get an Aadhaar card,” Minati told ETV Bharat. She said she had approached the sarpanch for help but has received no assistance so far.

Minati was 10, studying in Class 5 when she fell while playing at school and injured her left leg. Her family could not afford timely treatment and she eventually lost her leg's functionality. Such was the pain in her back and leg that she started using her hands to walk and that led to injuries on the hands. Now both her hands are almost bent and partially functional. Since she lost her father when she was four months old, her mother did not even take her to a doctor for treatment. She too died eight years ago while her brother lives away and earns a living as a daily-wage worker. Minati barely manages to sign on any document (ETV Bharat) “She cannot get up on her own and moves with great difficulty. Some of us neighbours and relatives help with whatever we can,” said her neighbour, Pramod Behera, adding that Minati used to receive a pension earlier. "I am surprised why it stopped. I would like to urge officials to intervene and help her," he further stated. Akshay Kumar Nayak, a samiti member from Khamol panchayat, said he took Minati to the block office three times to enrol for Aadhaar. Each time, he said, her fingerprints and iris scans could not be captured. Minati, being a Divyang, has no means to afford a meal (ETV Bharat)