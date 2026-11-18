‘If I Eat One Day, I Go Hungry The Next’: Kendrapara Divyang Woman Awaits Pension And Ration
Forty-year-old Minati Das from Odisha's Kendrapara says she has gone months without pension or ration after Aadhaar enrolment attempts failed, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Kendrapara: When someone brings her food, Minati Das eats. On other days, she says, she goes hungry. The 40-year-old, who lives in Khamol village in Kendrapara’s Derabish block, cannot walk and depends on neighbours and relatives for meals. She says she has received neither her disability pension nor subsidised rice for three months because she has no Aadhaar card.
“If I eat one day, I have to go hungry the next. I have an infected wound on my hand and because my hands are bent, I haven’t been able to get an Aadhaar card,” Minati told ETV Bharat. She said she had approached the sarpanch for help but has received no assistance so far.
Minati was 10, studying in Class 5 when she fell while playing at school and injured her left leg. Her family could not afford timely treatment and she eventually lost her leg's functionality. Such was the pain in her back and leg that she started using her hands to walk and that led to injuries on the hands. Now both her hands are almost bent and partially functional. Since she lost her father when she was four months old, her mother did not even take her to a doctor for treatment. She too died eight years ago while her brother lives away and earns a living as a daily-wage worker.
“She cannot get up on her own and moves with great difficulty. Some of us neighbours and relatives help with whatever we can,” said her neighbour, Pramod Behera, adding that Minati used to receive a pension earlier. "I am surprised why it stopped. I would like to urge officials to intervene and help her," he further stated.
Akshay Kumar Nayak, a samiti member from Khamol panchayat, said he took Minati to the block office three times to enrol for Aadhaar. Each time, he said, her fingerprints and iris scans could not be captured.
Nayak said Minati’s pension had once been suspended for a year. He took her to see the block development officer, after which officials resumed payments manually. "That arrangement continued for about two years. But the pension stopped again about four months ago when manual payments were discontinued," he said.
Deepak Jena of the Adarsha Foundation said the organisation learnt of Minati’s situation after a colleague shared her photograph in a WhatsApp group. "The foundation provided some assistance and contacted block and district social security offices. We called for officials to visit people with disabilities at home and help them obtain documents such as the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card," Jena said.
District OSWAN (Odisha State Wide Network) Deputy General Manager Gyanaranjan Sethi confirmed that Minati had visited the Derabish block office in 2025 to enroll for Aadhaar, but her fingerprints and iris scans could not be captured. "But she did not contact the office again after that attempt," he added.
“Now that you have brought this to our attention, we will take steps. We will visit her soon and make arrangements for her Aadhaar enrolment,” Sethi assured though he did not give a date for the visit or for the resumption of her pension and ration.
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