ETV Bharat / state

Aadhaar Data Cannot Be Retrieved Using Fingerprints Of Deceased Person: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that Aadhaar data cannot be accessed or searched using the fingerprints of a deceased person, as the "privacy protections" are key to the system.

Dismissing a petition seeking directions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to match the fingerprints of a murder victim with its database, the court said that privacy protections form a key part of the Aadhaar system. “UIDAI’s verification process is designed to function only through live biometric input. Even technically, deceased fingerprints cannot be matched through the UIDAI system, as the design of the database does not support such a search,” it said.

The petition was filed by the Byatarayanapura Police and was heard by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who stated that Aadhaar verification requires live biometric authentication. “Because a deceased person's fingerprints cannot be used for verification, directing UIDAI to search its database was impossible,” he said

The court also clarified that the issue was not about UIDAI refusing to share data, but rather that the Aadhaar system itself does not offer a mechanism to confirm the identity of a deceased person by matching stored fingerprints. “Since the authority cannot process such a request, issuing a directive would serve no purpose,” it added.

The court, however, noted that the police may pursue other methods to establish the victim’s identity. “If the Aadhaar card of the deceased is later recovered, UIDAI is required to provide details of the card’s usage in accordance with the law,” it said.