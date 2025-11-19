Aadhaar Data Cannot Be Retrieved Using Fingerprints Of Deceased Person: Karnataka HC
The court stated that directing the UIDAI to search its database was impossible, as a deceased person's fingerprints cannot be used for verification.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that Aadhaar data cannot be accessed or searched using the fingerprints of a deceased person, as the "privacy protections" are key to the system.
Dismissing a petition seeking directions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to match the fingerprints of a murder victim with its database, the court said that privacy protections form a key part of the Aadhaar system. “UIDAI’s verification process is designed to function only through live biometric input. Even technically, deceased fingerprints cannot be matched through the UIDAI system, as the design of the database does not support such a search,” it said.
The petition was filed by the Byatarayanapura Police and was heard by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who stated that Aadhaar verification requires live biometric authentication. “Because a deceased person's fingerprints cannot be used for verification, directing UIDAI to search its database was impossible,” he said
The court also clarified that the issue was not about UIDAI refusing to share data, but rather that the Aadhaar system itself does not offer a mechanism to confirm the identity of a deceased person by matching stored fingerprints. “Since the authority cannot process such a request, issuing a directive would serve no purpose,” it added.
The court, however, noted that the police may pursue other methods to establish the victim’s identity. “If the Aadhaar card of the deceased is later recovered, UIDAI is required to provide details of the card’s usage in accordance with the law,” it said.
During the hearing, counsel representing the central government explained that UIDAI’s biometric system is built to function only with live fingerprint scans. “This requirement is part of the security framework, ensuring that identity can be authenticated only when the person is physically present. The database cannot be searched merely by entering fingerprints without an Aadhaar number, nor can the system scan the entire database for a match,” he argued.
The counsel further stated that the database does not support a global fingerprint search, and verification can only be triggered when a person presents their Aadhaar number along with their biometric information.
Case background
A woman’s body was recovered from a canal in the Byatarayanapura police station limits, prompting a murder case, but police were unable to identify her.
To progress with the probe, the station house officer requested UIDAI to compare the victim’s fingerprints against its database, which was declined, stating that “disclosure was not possible under the Aadhaar Act” unless directed by a court. This led the police to approach the High Court, which has now rejected the request.
