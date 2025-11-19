ETV Bharat / state

Aadhaar Data Cannot Be Retrieved Using Fingerprints Of Deceased Person: Karnataka HC

The court stated that directing the UIDAI to search its database was impossible, as a deceased person's fingerprints cannot be used for verification.

Aadhaar Data Cannot Be Retrieved Using Fingerprints Of Deceased Person: Karnataka HC
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that Aadhaar data cannot be accessed or searched using the fingerprints of a deceased person, as the "privacy protections" are key to the system.

Dismissing a petition seeking directions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to match the fingerprints of a murder victim with its database, the court said that privacy protections form a key part of the Aadhaar system. “UIDAI’s verification process is designed to function only through live biometric input. Even technically, deceased fingerprints cannot be matched through the UIDAI system, as the design of the database does not support such a search,” it said.

The petition was filed by the Byatarayanapura Police and was heard by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who stated that Aadhaar verification requires live biometric authentication. “Because a deceased person's fingerprints cannot be used for verification, directing UIDAI to search its database was impossible,” he said

The court also clarified that the issue was not about UIDAI refusing to share data, but rather that the Aadhaar system itself does not offer a mechanism to confirm the identity of a deceased person by matching stored fingerprints. “Since the authority cannot process such a request, issuing a directive would serve no purpose,” it added.

The court, however, noted that the police may pursue other methods to establish the victim’s identity. “If the Aadhaar card of the deceased is later recovered, UIDAI is required to provide details of the card’s usage in accordance with the law,” it said.

During the hearing, counsel representing the central government explained that UIDAI’s biometric system is built to function only with live fingerprint scans. “This requirement is part of the security framework, ensuring that identity can be authenticated only when the person is physically present. The database cannot be searched merely by entering fingerprints without an Aadhaar number, nor can the system scan the entire database for a match,” he argued.

The counsel further stated that the database does not support a global fingerprint search, and verification can only be triggered when a person presents their Aadhaar number along with their biometric information.

Case background

A woman’s body was recovered from a canal in the Byatarayanapura police station limits, prompting a murder case, but police were unable to identify her.

To progress with the probe, the station house officer requested UIDAI to compare the victim’s fingerprints against its database, which was declined, stating that “disclosure was not possible under the Aadhaar Act” unless directed by a court. This led the police to approach the High Court, which has now rejected the request.

Also Read

  1. Issued Instructions On Using Aadhaar As Proof Of Identity, Not Citizenship: ECI Tells SC
  2. Prime Minister To Release 21st Instalment Of PM-KISAN On November 19

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
UIDAI
KARNATAKA
KARNATAKA HC ON AADHAAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.