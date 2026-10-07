A Zamindar Family In Bengal's Birbhum Keeps Durga Puja Tradition Alive For Three Centuries
A distinctive feature of the Surul Rajbari puja is that the idol is hand-crafted to look the same year after year, reports Avisek Dutta Roy.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Santiniketan: The Durga Puja of the Surul Rajabri (zamindar family) in Santiniketan is synonymous with a grand, ornate mansion and a centuries-old aristocratic tradition. Started by Krishnahari Sarkar, the son of zamindar Bharat Chandra Ghosh, the puja marks its 292nd year.
To this day, the inner chambers and the Nat Mandir (ceremonial hall) of the mansion are illuminated by Belgian glass chandeliers fueled by castor oil. The idol of the goddess is adorned with nearly 300-year-old jewellery — a task undertaken annually by the younger members of the family.
A dispute between brothers 192 years ago led to the inception of a separate puja right next to the original mansion. Three brothers — Jadvendra Sarkar, Madhavendra Sarkar, and Kalicharan Sarkar — parted ways, leading to the inception of a separate Durga Puja, known as Surul Chhoto Barir puja, near the original mansion.
Considered the patriarch of the Sarkar family, Bharat Chandra Ghosh (the surname 'Sarkar' was bestowed by the British) migrated from Chhoto Nilpur village in Bardhaman to settle down in Surul under Bolpur block in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. He established his estate here after purchasing two zamindari lots from the Raja of Bardhaman.
He was initially childless. However, while travelling to Kashi (Varanasi) with his wife, he visited his family guru, Vasudeva Bhattacharya, in Surul. Later, acting on the guru's instructions, he decided to stay there. The couple would offer prayers and perform worship daily at the Shyamasundar Temple in the village and were eventually blessed with a child.
It was Krishnahari, the son of Bharat Chandra, who initiated the puja within the mansion's premises. Initially, the temple was a simple earthen structure. Over time, a concrete temple, an ornate Nat Mandir and the grand mansion were constructed.
The puja continues to be observed in strict adherence to traditional aristocratic customs following both Vaishnava and Shakta traditions. A major attraction of the traditional puja is the magnificent and elaborately decorated mansion itself. The estate features massive pillars, traditional windows and doors, a majestic main entrance or Singha Duar and an air of aristocratic heritage.
A distinctive feature of the puja is that the idol is crafted to look the same year after year. None of the idols is made using a mould but is crafted by artisans. For four generations, the Sutradhar family from Khayrasol has been sculpting the idols for both households. Currently, Subhash Sutradhar and his son oversee this task. Even the Chalchitra (the painted backdrop behind the idol) is meticulously hand-painted, following long-standing tradition.
"My grandfather and father used to craft the idol for the zamindar family, and now I do it. My son has also learned the craft and makes idols. Here, the face of the goddess is sculpted by hand rather than using a mould. Yet the features remain consistent every year. We have been carrying forward this tradition for four generations," Subhas said.
Rituals include carrying the sacred pitcher in a palanquin and offering ash gourds, sugarcane, and goats for sacrifice. However, Anna Bhog (cooked rice offering) is not part of the ritual. Instead, Luchi (deep-fried flatbread), sweets, and fruits are offered to the deity. There is also a custom of distributing prasad throughout the village.
Regardless of where they live or work during the rest of the year, members of the Sarkar family gather here during the puja days to immerse themselves in the festive spirit, with cultural programs and jatra (traditional folk theatre) performances held in the Nat Mandir.
The atmosphere remains charged throughout the festival days, with crowds gathering from the evening onwards. A small fair is organised in front of the estate, drawing people for shopping, dining, and taking selfies.
Shibprasad Sarkar, a member of the zamindar family, said the puja follows Vaishnava traditions, yet the custom of animal sacrifice, part of the Shakta tradition, is also observed.
"Our rituals have remained unchanged since the very beginning. While theme-based pujas are ubiquitous these days, we have preserved our traditional heritage. We do not use loudspeakers or sound systems. The fact that thousands of people come here to view the idol is our greatest reward," he added.
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