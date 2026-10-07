ETV Bharat / state

A Zamindar Family In Bengal's Birbhum Keeps Durga Puja Tradition Alive For Three Centuries

The Nat Mandir of Surul Rajbari where the Durga Puja is performed. ( ETV Bharat )

Santiniketan: The Durga Puja of the Surul Rajabri (zamindar family) in Santiniketan is synonymous with a grand, ornate mansion and a centuries-old aristocratic tradition. Started by Krishnahari Sarkar, the son of zamindar Bharat Chandra Ghosh, the puja marks its 292nd year.

To this day, the inner chambers and the Nat Mandir (ceremonial hall) of the mansion are illuminated by Belgian glass chandeliers fueled by castor oil. The idol of the goddess is adorned with nearly 300-year-old jewellery — a task undertaken annually by the younger members of the family. A dispute between brothers 192 years ago led to the inception of a separate puja right next to the original mansion. Three brothers — Jadvendra Sarkar, Madhavendra Sarkar, and Kalicharan Sarkar — parted ways, leading to the inception of a separate Durga Puja, known as Surul Chhoto Barir puja, near the original mansion. Considered the patriarch of the Sarkar family, Bharat Chandra Ghosh (the surname 'Sarkar' was bestowed by the British) migrated from Chhoto Nilpur village in Bardhaman to settle down in Surul under Bolpur block in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. He established his estate here after purchasing two zamindari lots from the Raja of Bardhaman. The Sinha Duar or main entrance of the Surul Rajbari. (ETV Bharat) He was initially childless. However, while travelling to Kashi (Varanasi) with his wife, he visited his family guru, Vasudeva Bhattacharya, in Surul. Later, acting on the guru's instructions, he decided to stay there. The couple would offer prayers and perform worship daily at the Shyamasundar Temple in the village and were eventually blessed with a child. It was Krishnahari, the son of Bharat Chandra, who initiated the puja within the mansion's premises. Initially, the temple was a simple earthen structure. Over time, a concrete temple, an ornate Nat Mandir and the grand mansion were constructed.