ETV Bharat / state

A Year On, Voice For Justice For Music Legend Zubeen Garg Grows Stronger In Assam

Guwahati: A year ago on September 19, Assam was shaken by the news of its music legend Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The news shocked the Assamese community across the globe and even as a year has passed, Zubeen's death continues to be debated hotly.

Zubeen's mysterious death case is now being heard in a special fast-track court in Guwahati. A couple of days after the singer's death, the CID registered a case and during probe, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, the main organizer of the North East Festival in Singapore was arrested from Delhi along with Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen's manager who was nabbed from Haryana.

Both were arrested on October 1, around 11 days after the incident. A SIT, formed to probe the death also arrested Zubeen's musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and co-star Amrit Prabha Mahanta from Guwahati on October 2. They were present at the yacht party at the time of Zubeen's death due to drowning in Singapore.

The SIT also arrested Sandipan Garg, a relative of Zubeen and a police officer who accompanied him to Singapore on October 8 after questioning him and two bodyguards of the singer- Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, on October 10. The accused are lodged in a prison in Assam.

Later, an SIT team led by Munna Prasad Gupta went to Singapore to investigate the incident. After a lengthy investigation and questioning of NRI Assamese and others, the SIT submitted 9,300 pages of documents along with a 12,270 page chargesheet in the court on December 12.

In March this year, the Assam government set up a fast-track court to expedite the trial of the case. The fast-track court , headed by Justice Sharmila Bhuyan, has been hearing the case since June.

ETV Bharat reached out to Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ziaul Kamar to find out the current stage of the judicial process in the mysterious death of the singer. In conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent, Kulageeta Saud, he stated "We are continuing the testimony process in the fast-track court. Testimonies are being recorded everyday. I thank the Assam Police for this. They have been sending summons on time."

Kamar said more than 120 out of 394 witnesses have presented their testimonies so far. "The charge-sheet recorded the statements of 394 witnesses. About 80 complaints were filed in different police stations of the state. We do not call all the complainants for testimony. Therefore, we are planning to take testimony from about 250 witnesses," he said, adding testimonies of four out of 11 expatriate Assamese has already been taken in the case.