ETV Bharat / state

A Year On, Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Widow, Struggles With Pain And Unkept Promises

Priyadarshini Acharya ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore: A year has passed since the dastardly killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The horrible memories of the day that shook an entire nation, are still fresh in the mind of Priyadarshini Acharya, widow of Prashant Satapathy, one of the tourists killed in the attack. Prashant, a resident of Ishani village in Odisha's Balasore, like others was having fun with his family when the terrorists opened fire. The terrorists went on a killing spree after confirming their victims' religion. Prashant, like the others, was killed right in front of Priyadarshini and 10-year-old son. The few minutes of the ordeal turned the world upside down for Priyadarshini who returned to her village with her husband's body. While a memorial service was held for Prashant, Priyadarshini alleged she is yet to get a permanent government job, as was promised to her by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.