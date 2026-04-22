A Year On, Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Widow, Struggles With Pain And Unkept Promises
Priyadarshini Acharya said she was promised a permanent govt job by the CM. However, the assurance is yet to be fulfilled, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Balasore: A year has passed since the dastardly killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The horrible memories of the day that shook an entire nation, are still fresh in the mind of Priyadarshini Acharya, widow of Prashant Satapathy, one of the tourists killed in the attack.
Prashant, a resident of Ishani village in Odisha's Balasore, like others was having fun with his family when the terrorists opened fire. The terrorists went on a killing spree after confirming their victims' religion. Prashant, like the others, was killed right in front of Priyadarshini and 10-year-old son. The few minutes of the ordeal turned the world upside down for Priyadarshini who returned to her village with her husband's body.
While a memorial service was held for Prashant, Priyadarshini alleged she is yet to get a permanent government job, as was promised to her by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Priyadarshani works as a block project officer in a temporary project and her contract is set to end in a few days. Amidst the grief of losing her husband, the worry of what lies in store for her and her son after the contract is over, has been giving sleepless nights to Priyadarshini who said she has already submitted all necessary documents but is yet to get the job.
"My son is in Class V. I am worried about her studies," Priyadarshini said with grief and worry prominent on her face. Priyadarshini said she received the financial assistance given by the government. "But what matters the most is a secured job so that I can take care of my son," she said.
Priyadarshini said several elected representatives and senior officials visited her house after the incident. "But the condolences and assurances were soon forgotten," she said. Priyadarshini said her son is still trying to come to terms with the death of his father who was killed in front of his eyes. "He misses his father but he is now my biggest encouragement. He gives me hope and the strength to move forward in life," she said.
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