ETV Bharat / state

A Year On, Minister's Assurance To Rebuild Mutts Near Puri Srimandir Remains On Paper

Puri: It has been an year since Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had assured changes in Sri Jagannath Temple's Parikrama project.

The Minister had assured restoration of 19 monasteries (Mutts) which were razed to implement the Parikrama project. The Mutts' leaders have demanded that steps be taken to protect and restore the original identity of the shrine, the Mutt, and the Jagannath culture.

Mahant Narayan Ramanuja Dash, the head of the north side monastery near the north gate of the temple, said, "In 2021, the 'gadi' of 19 monasteries around the temple were removed for the Parikrama project of the temple. It was promised that land would be provided 100 metres away from the temple for the restoration of the demolished monasteries within a year of the completion of the Parikrama project. But till date, we have not been given a valid lease for the land. We request the government to provide land to the monasteries as per their requirements".

A view of the Parikrama around Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

As many as 19 monasteries were demolished for the project except the Gadi Griha. The mutts that were demolished include Ghrit Yagya, Gyan Yagya and Anna Yagya Mandap were also demolished much to the chagrin of the leaders. The Parikrama project was implemented by the previous BJD government and the BJP government that took over in 2024 had assured to allocate land 100 metre away from the shrine for rebuilding the mutts.