A Year On, Minister's Assurance To Rebuild Mutts Near Puri Srimandir Remains On Paper
Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had assured restoration of 19 monasteries (Mutts) which were razed to implement the Parikrama project, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Puri: It has been an year since Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had assured changes in Sri Jagannath Temple's Parikrama project.
The Minister had assured restoration of 19 monasteries (Mutts) which were razed to implement the Parikrama project. The Mutts' leaders have demanded that steps be taken to protect and restore the original identity of the shrine, the Mutt, and the Jagannath culture.
Mahant Narayan Ramanuja Dash, the head of the north side monastery near the north gate of the temple, said, "In 2021, the 'gadi' of 19 monasteries around the temple were removed for the Parikrama project of the temple. It was promised that land would be provided 100 metres away from the temple for the restoration of the demolished monasteries within a year of the completion of the Parikrama project. But till date, we have not been given a valid lease for the land. We request the government to provide land to the monasteries as per their requirements".
As many as 19 monasteries were demolished for the project except the Gadi Griha. The mutts that were demolished include Ghrit Yagya, Gyan Yagya and Anna Yagya Mandap were also demolished much to the chagrin of the leaders. The Parikrama project was implemented by the previous BJD government and the BJP government that took over in 2024 had assured to allocate land 100 metre away from the shrine for rebuilding the mutts.
Harichandan had said that land for the mutts has already been identified. He had also said a magnificent 'Yagya Shala' will be built in Utkaliya Karukori near the southern gate of the shrine. However, even as a year has passed since the announcement, no progress has been made in this regard.
The monks who resided and performed religious activities in the mutts have demanded that the government immediately start the restoration work of the monasteries.
Mahant of Radha Ballabh Mutt Ramakrishna Das said, "In 2021, the Mutts around the temple were demolished for the Parikrama project. The then District Magistrate had made an agreement as per which land was to be allocated for reconstruction of the Mutts at a distance of 100 metres from the temple. However, around six years have passed and no work has been done to restore the Mutts".
He said the Shrikshetra Mathadhish Seva Sangh has held several discussions with the Law Minister in this regard. "Due to lack of space, no lodging arrangements can be made for the saints, students, and devotees in the absence of the Mutts," Das said.
Shrarat Mohanty, Chunara Sevayat of Srimandir, said the 10th Century shrine has a deep connection with Mutts. "The Mutts are a symbol of our heritage, pride and tradition. They were used for devotees' lodging and acquiring knowledge on 'Jagannath Culture'", he said.
Mohanty said estoration of the Mutts was discussed in the meeting of the Cultural Promotion Committee of the temple under the chairmanship of Gajapati Dibya Singh Deo. "We are hopeful that the restoration work of the monasteries will begin soon in the coming days.
Also Read
Ratna Bhandar Inventory At Puri Jagannath Temple Wound Up After Six Hours On Day One