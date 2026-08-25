Year After Kashmir Rotten Meat Scandal, Food Safety Officer Declares 'Success' As Infra Gaps Remain
A year after consignments of rotten meat were dumped clandestinely in open fields, the Food Safety department has claimed the drive a success.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Srinagar: A year after rotten meat and dressed chicken scandal created a food scare and hit the restaurant industry in Jammu and Kashmir, a top official said that licenses of Food Business Operators (FBOs) still remain suspended while new licences have been issued for a few cold storage units and cases against the violators are ongoing in the courts.
Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Mir, said the department launched a successful drive that brought a lot of improvements to the trade. “We imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh on violators, and those licences (of violators) still remain suspended. We have issued some licences for cold storages," Mir told ETV Bharat in an interview.
The food safety scare had alarmed the Kashmir valley in August last year when more than 11000 kg of imported frozen, rotten and unlabelled meat and dressed chicken was seized and found dumped by the Food Safety Department across the Valley during its raids and inspections on traders.
A thorough probe by the department found that six traders from Srinagar and other parts of the valley imported the frozen meat and chicken from Delhi and mandis of other states. While the food safety department suspended licences of nine FBO violators and imposed fines on them, the Jammu and Kashmir police also booked two food traders for selling the imported meat in violation of the food safety laws.
The rotten meat import rattled the hotel and restaurant industry in Kashmir, as for months consumers desisted from going to the eateries and skipped outside meat and chicken. Mir said the issue was also taken up with the states where the trade originated and meat was supplied. "Some samples were found unsafe and those cases were forwarded for prosecution. The cases are proceeding in the competent courts,” he said.
He said that the department issued an advisory to maintain a complete cold chain storage (-18 degree Celsius) right from the processing unit to the end consumer. “We are continuously monitoring the market. We have not stopped our actions last year, our drives continue,” he said.
He said that food safety is a shared responsibility and the consumers must remain alert and coordinate with the department. “If consumers feel food is risky, they can file a complaint before the department,” he said.
The issue then also drew attention to the lack of manpower and testing laborations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Food and Drug Administration of Jammu & Kashmir (FDA JK) had requested the procurement of 10 more Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs). Currently, there are 12 such mobile units operating across 20 districts. The FDA also sought from the Director Quality Assurance Division, FSSAI, New Delhi establishment of two more testing labs, one in Anantnag and one in Kathua-Samba.
The UT presently has two testing labs, one in Srinagar and one in Jammu. However, the government has not updated the infrastructure for the food testing labs. The department is also grappling with less manpower, with 40 posts of Food Safety Officers, ten Districts and Divisional Officers’ posts remaining unfilled.
Mir said that the department also sends samples to outside registered labs. “The government assured the improvement of testing labs and expanding these labs in other districts. Testing labs will be strengthened so that all food sampling tests are done here. We will start mobile vans in each district, currently one van for two districts each,” he said.
Recently, the Food Safety department asked all hotels, restaurants, cafes and other food business operators to mandatorily disclose the specific type of meat used in their preparations. “The declaration is mandatory for consumer choices and also to prevent misleading representation of food,” said Mir.
He said that the declaration is also good for hygiene as it informs consumers about the ingredients used in preparation of food. “Violators can be fined and if food safety officers found grave violations, the department can suspend licenses or issue prohibitory orders against the food outlet”.
Regarding the compliance of food safety in packaged milk and bottled water, he said the packaged milk and drinking water plants are being inspected regularly and any complaints from consumers are addressed after proper investigations.
Read More: