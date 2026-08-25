ETV Bharat / state

Year After Kashmir Rotten Meat Scandal, Food Safety Officer Declares 'Success' As Infra Gaps Remain

Srinagar: A year after rotten meat and dressed chicken scandal created a food scare and hit the restaurant industry in Jammu and Kashmir, a top official said that licenses of Food Business Operators (FBOs) still remain suspended while new licences have been issued for a few cold storage units and cases against the violators are ongoing in the courts.

Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Mir, said the department launched a successful drive that brought a lot of improvements to the trade. “We imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh on violators, and those licences (of violators) still remain suspended. We have issued some licences for cold storages," Mir told ETV Bharat in an interview.

The food safety scare had alarmed the Kashmir valley in August last year when more than 11000 kg of imported frozen, rotten and unlabelled meat and dressed chicken was seized and found dumped by the Food Safety Department across the Valley during its raids and inspections on traders.

A shopkeeper sells fish in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

A thorough probe by the department found that six traders from Srinagar and other parts of the valley imported the frozen meat and chicken from Delhi and mandis of other states. While the food safety department suspended licences of nine FBO violators and imposed fines on them, the Jammu and Kashmir police also booked two food traders for selling the imported meat in violation of the food safety laws.

The rotten meat import rattled the hotel and restaurant industry in Kashmir, as for months consumers desisted from going to the eateries and skipped outside meat and chicken. Mir said the issue was also taken up with the states where the trade originated and meat was supplied. "Some samples were found unsafe and those cases were forwarded for prosecution. The cases are proceeding in the competent courts,” he said.

He said that the department issued an advisory to maintain a complete cold chain storage (-18 degree Celsius) right from the processing unit to the end consumer. “We are continuously monitoring the market. We have not stopped our actions last year, our drives continue,” he said.