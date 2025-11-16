ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested With Heroin In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Police arrested a woman and seized seven grams of heroin from her on Dehra-Jwalamukhi road.

Police said the accused has procured the contraband for her drug addict son. The accused was caught during a blockade by Dehra police at Talai Kuru.

When police interrogated the accused, she broke down and revealed that her son had been addicted to drugs for a long time and his condition was steadily deteriorating. To meet her son's demands and pressure, the woman even went so far as to procure the drugs herself. She revealed that she went to Jalandhar and purchased heroin worth Rs 10,000 for her son.

SP, Dehra Mayank Chaudhary said, "The police have arrested the woman and registered a case against her under the NDPS Act. We are also investigating whether the woman was only sourcing drugs for her son or if she is involved in a larger network."