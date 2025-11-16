Woman Arrested With Heroin In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala
Police said the accused had bought heroin worth Rs 10,000 for her drug addict son.
Dharamshala: Police arrested a woman and seized seven grams of heroin from her on Dehra-Jwalamukhi road.
Police said the accused has procured the contraband for her drug addict son. The accused was caught during a blockade by Dehra police at Talai Kuru.
When police interrogated the accused, she broke down and revealed that her son had been addicted to drugs for a long time and his condition was steadily deteriorating. To meet her son's demands and pressure, the woman even went so far as to procure the drugs herself. She revealed that she went to Jalandhar and purchased heroin worth Rs 10,000 for her son.
SP, Dehra Mayank Chaudhary said, "The police have arrested the woman and registered a case against her under the NDPS Act. We are also investigating whether the woman was only sourcing drugs for her son or if she is involved in a larger network."
This case once again warns of how drug addiction is eroding the foundations of society. This tragic example of the mother and son demonstrates that the fight against drug abuse is not just the police's fight, but that of the the entire society.
Earlier in the day, in a major action against cross-border arms and narcotics network operating in Punjab, Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested five persons with sophisticated pistols and over one kg heroin.
Investigations reveals that the arrested persons were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and drones. Six pistols, including five .30 bore and one Glock 9 mm along with 1.10 kg heroin were seized from them, police said.
