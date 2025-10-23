Woman Dies By Suicide Along With Three Kids In Rajasthan's Balotra
The bodies of the woman and her children were found near a tank in Tapra village. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.
Balotra: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her three children in Tapra village under Jasol police station in Balotra district on Thursday.
According to Siwana Circle Officer Neeraj Sharma, the woman had been residing in a hut in Tapra village with her three children and other family members for the last 10 days. The hut was temporary and had been built to accommodate the family which was engaged in harvest of crops in the village.
The deceased went to bed as usual on Wednesday night. However, when her mother-in-law could not find her and the children on Thursday morning, she started searching around and found the bodies near a tank.
Sharma said a police team immediately reached the spot after receiving information on the incident. The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for postmortem. The police are investigating the case from every angle and the people around are also being interrogated. Police officers said the deceased's husband works in Bengaluru and her father-in-law works in a factory in Balotra.
The woman along with her children and family members had been harvesting crops at a farm in Tapra village.
The villagers said the deceased had a pleasing personality and took care of her family and the alleged suicide came as a shock. Police said more details on the cause of death of the woman and her children will be known after the postmortem report is received.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
