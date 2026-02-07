ETV Bharat / state

A woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

Roorkee: A woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was drugged and was raped by two men in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

According to information available so far, the victim submitted a written complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee. In her statement, she said that she is a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Piran Kaliyar on Tuesday, February 3, to offer prayers at the shrine.

The woman alleged that during her visit, she met a boy, who gained her trust and allegedly gave her a spiked substance, after which her condition deteriorated. She claimed the man then took her to his house in Jaurasi village.

The victim further alleged that another friend of the accused was already present at the house and that both men sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that the accused recorded obscene videos of her and threatened her.