A woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
The victim is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Piran Kaliyar on February 3 to offer prayers at the shrine.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Roorkee: A woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was drugged and was raped by two men in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.
According to information available so far, the victim submitted a written complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee. In her statement, she said that she is a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Piran Kaliyar on Tuesday, February 3, to offer prayers at the shrine.
The woman alleged that during her visit, she met a boy, who gained her trust and allegedly gave her a spiked substance, after which her condition deteriorated. She claimed the man then took her to his house in Jaurasi village.
The victim further alleged that another friend of the accused was already present at the house and that both men sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that the accused recorded obscene videos of her and threatened her.
In her complaint, the woman also alleged the involvement of a woman from the Piran Kaliyar police station area. She said that the woman assisted the accused in carrying out the crime. The victim said she approached the police and lodged the complaint after regaining consciousness.
Confirming the development, Civil Lines police station in-charge Pradeep Bisht said that a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. “The matter is being investigated seriously. The victim’s statement is being recorded and the role of all those involved is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.
Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, while the investigation into the case continues.
