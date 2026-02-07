ETV Bharat / state

A woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

The victim is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Piran Kaliyar on February 3 to offer prayers at the shrine.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was drugged and was raped by two men in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Roorkee: A woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was drugged and was raped by two men in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

According to information available so far, the victim submitted a written complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee. In her statement, she said that she is a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Piran Kaliyar on Tuesday, February 3, to offer prayers at the shrine.

The woman alleged that during her visit, she met a boy, who gained her trust and allegedly gave her a spiked substance, after which her condition deteriorated. She claimed the man then took her to his house in Jaurasi village.

The victim further alleged that another friend of the accused was already present at the house and that both men sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that the accused recorded obscene videos of her and threatened her.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged the involvement of a woman from the Piran Kaliyar police station area. She said that the woman assisted the accused in carrying out the crime. The victim said she approached the police and lodged the complaint after regaining consciousness.

Confirming the development, Civil Lines police station in-charge Pradeep Bisht said that a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. “The matter is being investigated seriously. The victim’s statement is being recorded and the role of all those involved is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, while the investigation into the case continues.

Read More:

  1. ‘Rape Offence Must Be Invoked In Genuine Sexual Violence Cases’, SC Quashes FIR Alleging Rape
  2. Kerala Shocker | Spa Employee Gangraped For Refusing Extortion Demand
  3. Differently-Abled Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat

TAGGED:

GANG RAPE IN ROORKEE
HARIDWAR RAPE CASE
उत्तराखंड में गैंगरेप
रुड़की में गैंगरेप का सच
CRIME AGAINST WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.