Woman And Her Four-Year-Old Son Burnt To Death As Hut Catches Fire In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Laxman Singh Champawat, an officer posted at Reiko police station, said as the makeshift hit caught fire, the victims, Govind, and her four-month-old son, Vishnu, were unable to escape. "The fire spread so rapidly that they didn't even have a chance to get out or seek help, and died on the spot," he said.

On being informed of the mishap, police swung into action as Circle Officer Gomaram, Station House Officer Laxman Singh Champawat, along with a police team, arrived at the spot and assessed the situation. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The bodies after the autopsy were later handed over to the deceased's families.

Champawat said preliminary investigations indicate the fire was accidental, but its exact cause is not yet clear. "A case of suspicious death has been registered based on the report of the deceased's father. Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into how the fire started and who else was present in the hut at the time," he said. The SHO said people residing at the locality where the incident occurred are being questioned. "A probe is on into the incident," he said.