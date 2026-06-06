ETV Bharat / state

A Week After Trekker Went Missing From Dayara Bugyal In Uttarkashi, Mystery And Anxiety Deepens

Dehradun: The beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand's famous Dayara Bugyal (high-altitude meadow) have recently become the setting for a mystery that has left the state deeply concerned. The cause is the disappearance of a young woman who had gone on a trek to Dayara Bugyal.

It has been over a week since Babita Pandey (24), a resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district, went missing, yet no trace of her has been found. Many people are engaged in the search across the dense forests, deep ravines, rocky outcrops, and rugged mountainous terrain — spanning altitudes of around 12,000 ft — but the mystery only deepens with each passing day.

Dayara Bugyal, once renowned for its natural beauty, serene atmosphere, and thrilling trekking routes, has now become a place defined by anxiety, apprehension, and a tense wait. For days, rescue teams have been setting out into the forests and hills with renewed determination at dawn, but returning at dusk empty-handed.

Searches have been conducted in forests, caves, slopes, and lakes, but there is no sign of Babita. The district administration has mobilised its full resources to locate her. Joint teams comprising of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Forest Department, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), are conducting continuous operations.

Dog squad searching for Babita (ETV Bharat)

Sniffer dogs have been deployed along the trekking route, and the hills and forests are being monitored using drone cameras. Satellite phones are being used to maintain contact from inaccessible areas. Even potential water sources have been thoroughly examined, yet Babita remains missing. Officials involved in the rescue operation state that they have repeatedly searched every potential path along the trekking route, every slope, every patch of forest, and every location where a person might have become trapped or lost. Despite this, no clue has been found so far that could help locate Babita.

The Disappearance And The Search

Reports indicate that Babita had come to Uttarkashi with two companions. After visiting Lama Top in Harsil and Gangotri Dham, the trio embarked on the Dayara Bugyal trek, where they stayed at the Goi camp.

According to the police, on the night of May 29, around 11 pm, Babita stepped out of her tent while listening to music on her mobile phone. What happened next remains unknown. When her companions woke up the following morning, she was missing.