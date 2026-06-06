A Week After Trekker Went Missing From Dayara Bugyal In Uttarkashi, Mystery And Anxiety Deepens
Even after a dawn-to-dusk search involving hundreds of personnel, drones, dog squad, no trace of Babita Pandey has been found, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Dehradun: The beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand's famous Dayara Bugyal (high-altitude meadow) have recently become the setting for a mystery that has left the state deeply concerned. The cause is the disappearance of a young woman who had gone on a trek to Dayara Bugyal.
It has been over a week since Babita Pandey (24), a resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district, went missing, yet no trace of her has been found. Many people are engaged in the search across the dense forests, deep ravines, rocky outcrops, and rugged mountainous terrain — spanning altitudes of around 12,000 ft — but the mystery only deepens with each passing day.
Dayara Bugyal, once renowned for its natural beauty, serene atmosphere, and thrilling trekking routes, has now become a place defined by anxiety, apprehension, and a tense wait. For days, rescue teams have been setting out into the forests and hills with renewed determination at dawn, but returning at dusk empty-handed.
Searches have been conducted in forests, caves, slopes, and lakes, but there is no sign of Babita. The district administration has mobilised its full resources to locate her. Joint teams comprising of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Forest Department, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), are conducting continuous operations.
Sniffer dogs have been deployed along the trekking route, and the hills and forests are being monitored using drone cameras. Satellite phones are being used to maintain contact from inaccessible areas. Even potential water sources have been thoroughly examined, yet Babita remains missing. Officials involved in the rescue operation state that they have repeatedly searched every potential path along the trekking route, every slope, every patch of forest, and every location where a person might have become trapped or lost. Despite this, no clue has been found so far that could help locate Babita.
The Disappearance And The Search
Reports indicate that Babita had come to Uttarkashi with two companions. After visiting Lama Top in Harsil and Gangotri Dham, the trio embarked on the Dayara Bugyal trek, where they stayed at the Goi camp.
According to the police, on the night of May 29, around 11 pm, Babita stepped out of her tent while listening to music on her mobile phone. What happened next remains unknown. When her companions woke up the following morning, she was missing.
Initially, they searched the surrounding area themselves, but after it yielded no results, they informed the police. This marked the beginning of a search operation that remains incomplete even after seven days.
For Babita's family, the wait is becoming increasingly agonising with each passing day. Her mother and brother have been in Uttarkashi since she went missing, shuttling between Raithal village and Dayara Bugyal. Babita's cousin, Pankaj Pandey, said, "Babita wasn't any ordinary tourist; she was an experienced trekker. We can't believe she would lose her way so easily." An emotional Pankaj added, "If she is safe somewhere and sees this news, she should just call home once. The family is waiting to hear her voice."
At home, Babita's inconsolable mother rushed to attend every phone call, in the hope that Babita's voice might be heard on the other end.
Alongside The Search, A Probe Covering All Angles
Babita's family remains hopeful for her safe recovery, while search teams are actively conducting operations to find clues. The case took a new turn when the family accused the two young men who had accompanied Babita, of kidnapping her. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against Harmanpal of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Harmanpreet Singh of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and initiated an investigation. The investigation is proceeding based on their statements.
According to the police, Babita was a friend of Harmanpal. When Harmanpal and Harmanpreet planned a trip to Dayara Bugyal, Babita joined them for the trek, from where she suddenly went missing.
"At present, no possibility is being ruled out. The investigation is proceeding, keeping all angles open — be it an accident, getting lost, attack by wild animals, or a criminal conspiracy," said Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP, Uttarkashi. He added, "However, no concrete evidence has emerged so far to confirm any single possibility. That is why, as time passes, the case is becoming increasingly mysterious."
Although after a week, some specialised teams have returned, the search and rescue operation has not slowed down. Police and Forest Department officials remain stationed in the Goi area. The administration said search operations will continue until Babita is found. Officials are hopeful that at some point, they will uncover a clue that can unravel this mystery.
For now, though, the answers to the mystery lay hidden somewhere in the silent hills of Dayara Bugyal.
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