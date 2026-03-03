A Unique Holi Spectacle In Haveri: Thousands Try Their Best To Make Kama-Rati Smile
No obscene language or songs are allowed. Participants rely on clean humour, songs, and witty dialogue to try to break the composure of the pair.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Haveri: For nearly seven decades, a rare and unusual Holi tradition has continued in parts of the Haveri district in Karnataka.
Unlike the common practice of installing symbolic idols of Kama and Rati made of straw and wood during the Dol Purnima, some towns here present a live portrayal of the divine couple and challenge the public to make them laugh. The tradition has been followed for 68 years in Ranebennur and for the past 16 years in Haveri town.
A Unique Competition Sans Vulgarity
As part of the celebrations, a stage is set up and two artistes, dressed as Kama and Rati, are seated in full traditional adornment. A competition is then organised where members of the public attempt to make them laugh. There is one strict rule, though, that no obscene language or songs are allowed. Participants must rely on clean humour, songs, witty dialogue and performance to try and break the composure of the seated pair.
In Ranebennur, a prize of Rs 13 lakh has been announced for anyone who succeeds in making Kama and Rati laugh. In Haveri town, the prize began at Rs 11,000 and was later increased, yet no one has been able to claim it. People travel from distant villages to participate. Women, children and elderly people take turns on stage singing songs, delivering comic dialogues, performing dances and attempting humorous acts. While the audience bursts into laughter, the two performers remain completely expressionless.
Tradition in Ranebennur and Haveri
In Ranebennur, the live Kama-Rati event has been conducted continuously for 68 years, with the venue shifting to different localities of the town each year. This year, Kumar Hadapad portrayed Rati, while Gadigeppa Dodappanavar played the character of Kama. A prize of Rs 13 lakh has been declared for anyone who can make them laugh.
In Haveri town, the event has been held for 16 years. This year, at Subhash Circle, Gurappa Sheemikeri played the role of Kama and Jogati Manjula portrayed Rati. Despite increasing the prize money, the pair couldn't be made to smile. Thousands gathered to watch the spectacle. Children tried singing, some participants delivered popular film dialogues, while others danced energetically. The crowd laughed heartily, but the performers did not react.
The Performers Speak
Speaking about his experience, Gurappa Sheemikeri said he has been playing the role of Kama for the past 16 years. "As soon as I am seated beside Rati, I do not feel any humour. I remain serious as long as she is next to me. No matter what kind of jokes the audience cracks, I do not laugh. I do not know why," he said.
"On other days, I am normal. Even professional comedians have tried to make me laugh after I take up this role, but I have not laughed," he said, adding that he has received invitations from Bengaluru to perform the role.
This year marked the first time for Jogati Sangeeta performing as Rati. She said an artist must have the ability to express sorrow, evoke sorrow, laugh and also control laughter. "Only then does an artiste earn respect," she added.
Beliefs and Rituals
The celebration also includes certain local beliefs. Unmarried men and women are ceremonially tied with a sacred thread by members of the sexual minority (transgender) community, with the belief that it will help them get married.
Couples without children receive a ritual blessing known as filling the lap from members of the same community. It is believed that this brings the blessing of children, and locals cite examples of couples who later had children. Dol Purnima will be celebrated in Haveri town on Wednesday, and all arrangements have been made for the festivities.
The living Kama-Rati tradition continues to draw attention each year, not only for its humour but also for the discipline and composure displayed by the performers who, despite relentless attempts, have not laughed to this day.
Also Read