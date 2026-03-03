ETV Bharat / state

A Unique Holi Spectacle In Haveri: Thousands Try Their Best To Make Kama-Rati Smile

Haveri: For nearly seven decades, a rare and unusual Holi tradition has continued in parts of the Haveri district in Karnataka.

Unlike the common practice of installing symbolic idols of Kama and Rati made of straw and wood during the Dol Purnima, some towns here present a live portrayal of the divine couple and challenge the public to make them laugh. The tradition has been followed for 68 years in Ranebennur and for the past 16 years in Haveri town.

A Unique Competition Sans Vulgarity

As part of the celebrations, a stage is set up and two artistes, dressed as Kama and Rati, are seated in full traditional adornment. A competition is then organised where members of the public attempt to make them laugh. There is one strict rule, though, that no obscene language or songs are allowed. Participants must rely on clean humour, songs, witty dialogue and performance to try and break the composure of the seated pair.

In Ranebennur, a prize of Rs 13 lakh has been announced for anyone who succeeds in making Kama and Rati laugh. In Haveri town, the prize began at Rs 11,000 and was later increased, yet no one has been able to claim it. People travel from distant villages to participate. Women, children and elderly people take turns on stage singing songs, delivering comic dialogues, performing dances and attempting humorous acts. While the audience bursts into laughter, the two performers remain completely expressionless.

Tradition in Ranebennur and Haveri

In Ranebennur, the live Kama-Rati event has been conducted continuously for 68 years, with the venue shifting to different localities of the town each year. This year, Kumar Hadapad portrayed Rati, while Gadigeppa Dodappanavar played the character of Kama. A prize of Rs 13 lakh has been declared for anyone who can make them laugh.

In Haveri town, the event has been held for 16 years. This year, at Subhash Circle, Gurappa Sheemikeri played the role of Kama and Jogati Manjula portrayed Rati. Despite increasing the prize money, the pair couldn't be made to smile. Thousands gathered to watch the spectacle. Children tried singing, some participants delivered popular film dialogues, while others danced energetically. The crowd laughed heartily, but the performers did not react.