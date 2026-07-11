ETV Bharat / state

Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: A Triangular Contest Brews In Nitin Nabin's Pocketborough

BJP's new candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-poll, Niraj Kumar Sinha, being congratulated by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday. BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi is also with them. ( ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement )

Patna: The bypoll in Bankipur Assembly seat located in Patna would have passed as a trivial event, had Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor not waded into it. Prashant’s candidature has turned it into a hot seat that is hogging the limelight across the country. His foray has turned it into a not-so-veiled contest between him and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, whose election to the Rajya Sabha and subsequent resignation as Bankipur MLA necessitated the bypoll.

Nitin, and previously his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, won the seat nine consecutive times since 1995, turning it into their pocketborough.

As expected, the BJP fielded Abhishek Kumar ‘Bunty’, a close associate of Nitin, but withdrew him suddenly amid suspicions that Prashant was going to rake up his family’s past. His father Ravindra Prasad was an accused in the infamous fodder scam that surfaced during the reign of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former chief minister Lalu Prasad.

Besides, Abhishek is alleged to have been involved in a few cases, including violating prohibition and harassing a woman. He was also accused of shoddy work as an infrastructure contractor.

In the affidavit filed with his nomination papers for the polls, Abhishek showed a steadily declining income over the past five years, and did not file income tax returns. He also declared that no criminal cases were registered or pending against him, but Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) senior leader Kishore Kumar 'Munna' asserted that Abhishek has been "involved in cases pertaining to harassing women and flouting prohibition. Bihar has been a dry state since 2016".

Abhishek has now been replaced with Niraj Kumar Sinha, a 32-year old Patna district vice-president of BJP’s youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He has been associated with the party for around a decade and his uncle Narendra Bharti was a member of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also fielded Rekha Kumari aka Rekha Gupta as its candidate, dashing the hopes of a spirited and united Opposition taking on the BJP. She had unsuccessfully contested the November 2025 Assembly polls from the same constituency and finished as the runner-up.

ETV Bharat gives you a lowdown on the top candidates in the fray in the Bankipur by-election.

Prashant Kishor

The 49-year-old political strategist-turned-politician became better known for strategizing for the BJP and its Prime Minister candidate Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He and his team were credited with the innovative campaign that included ‘chai pe charcha’ (discussion over tea), holographic projections of leaders during public meetings, use of mobile vans fitted with state-of-the-art television sets, run for unity, debates and an intensive use of social media as a canvassing tool.

He later worked with Janata Dal United (JDU) president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections in which the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) trounced the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He served as Nitish’s advisor, and also dabbled in politics. He joined the JDU, became its national vice-president, but later fell out with the party as it again gravitated towards the BJP.

Since then, he worked backstage for different parties – the Congress, YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress and others in various Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He launched the Jan Suraaj Campaign in Bihar in 2021, embarked on a Pad Yatra (march) and launched the JSP on October 2, 2024. His party contested 238 out of total 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, but failed to win any.

Prashant’s candidature (he will file his nomination papers on July 13) marks his first plunge in electoral politics. It has been necessitated due to the dismal performance of his party in the Assembly polls. The former political strategist must prove his mettle on the ground and that he could win elections himself.

What makes Prashant's foray more interesting is that he has chosen to storm the BJP fortress. If he succeeds, it will catapult him to the position of the Opposition leader, who can successfully take on the saffron party. If he fails, it will leave him staring at a very long road to redeem his stature as a master strategist who could read the pulse of contemporary politics.

Meanwhile, expressing optimism, Prashant, while campaigning on Thursday evening, asserted: “The voters have decided to correct the mistake they made in November 2025. The bypoll result will mark the beginning of a new phase in Bihar politics.”

BJP fields Niraj Kumar Sinha to replace Abhishek Kumar ‘Bunty’, but his biodata sparks controversy

Niraj suddenly entered the arena on Friday evening as a replacement of Abhishek, who withdrew citing “family reasons." Niraj, 32, is also relatively unknown just like Abhishek, but has been associated with the BJP for over a decade. He is a graduate and comes from a family that has old ties with the BJP and its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS).