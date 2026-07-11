Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: A Triangular Contest Brews In Nitin Nabin's Pocketborough
BJP candidate Abhishek has now been replaced with Niraj Kumar Sinha, a 32-year old Patna district vice-president of BJP’s youth wing
By Dev Raj
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Patna: The bypoll in Bankipur Assembly seat located in Patna would have passed as a trivial event, had Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor not waded into it. Prashant’s candidature has turned it into a hot seat that is hogging the limelight across the country. His foray has turned it into a not-so-veiled contest between him and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, whose election to the Rajya Sabha and subsequent resignation as Bankipur MLA necessitated the bypoll.
Nitin, and previously his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, won the seat nine consecutive times since 1995, turning it into their pocketborough.
As expected, the BJP fielded Abhishek Kumar ‘Bunty’, a close associate of Nitin, but withdrew him suddenly amid suspicions that Prashant was going to rake up his family’s past. His father Ravindra Prasad was an accused in the infamous fodder scam that surfaced during the reign of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former chief minister Lalu Prasad.
Besides, Abhishek is alleged to have been involved in a few cases, including violating prohibition and harassing a woman. He was also accused of shoddy work as an infrastructure contractor.
In the affidavit filed with his nomination papers for the polls, Abhishek showed a steadily declining income over the past five years, and did not file income tax returns. He also declared that no criminal cases were registered or pending against him, but Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) senior leader Kishore Kumar 'Munna' asserted that Abhishek has been "involved in cases pertaining to harassing women and flouting prohibition. Bihar has been a dry state since 2016".
Abhishek has now been replaced with Niraj Kumar Sinha, a 32-year old Patna district vice-president of BJP’s youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He has been associated with the party for around a decade and his uncle Narendra Bharti was a member of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also fielded Rekha Kumari aka Rekha Gupta as its candidate, dashing the hopes of a spirited and united Opposition taking on the BJP. She had unsuccessfully contested the November 2025 Assembly polls from the same constituency and finished as the runner-up.
ETV Bharat gives you a lowdown on the top candidates in the fray in the Bankipur by-election.
Prashant Kishor
The 49-year-old political strategist-turned-politician became better known for strategizing for the BJP and its Prime Minister candidate Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He and his team were credited with the innovative campaign that included ‘chai pe charcha’ (discussion over tea), holographic projections of leaders during public meetings, use of mobile vans fitted with state-of-the-art television sets, run for unity, debates and an intensive use of social media as a canvassing tool.
He later worked with Janata Dal United (JDU) president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections in which the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) trounced the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He served as Nitish’s advisor, and also dabbled in politics. He joined the JDU, became its national vice-president, but later fell out with the party as it again gravitated towards the BJP.
Since then, he worked backstage for different parties – the Congress, YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress and others in various Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He launched the Jan Suraaj Campaign in Bihar in 2021, embarked on a Pad Yatra (march) and launched the JSP on October 2, 2024. His party contested 238 out of total 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, but failed to win any.
Prashant’s candidature (he will file his nomination papers on July 13) marks his first plunge in electoral politics. It has been necessitated due to the dismal performance of his party in the Assembly polls. The former political strategist must prove his mettle on the ground and that he could win elections himself.
What makes Prashant's foray more interesting is that he has chosen to storm the BJP fortress. If he succeeds, it will catapult him to the position of the Opposition leader, who can successfully take on the saffron party. If he fails, it will leave him staring at a very long road to redeem his stature as a master strategist who could read the pulse of contemporary politics.
Meanwhile, expressing optimism, Prashant, while campaigning on Thursday evening, asserted: “The voters have decided to correct the mistake they made in November 2025. The bypoll result will mark the beginning of a new phase in Bihar politics.”
BJP fields Niraj Kumar Sinha to replace Abhishek Kumar ‘Bunty’, but his biodata sparks controversy
Niraj suddenly entered the arena on Friday evening as a replacement of Abhishek, who withdrew citing “family reasons." Niraj, 32, is also relatively unknown just like Abhishek, but has been associated with the BJP for over a decade. He is a graduate and comes from a family that has old ties with the BJP and its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS).
At present he is the president of the BJP’s Narendra Bharati Mandal (Postal Park locality unit), named after his uncle Narendra Bharati, who was a member of the BJS. He previously served as the vice-president of the Patna district unit of the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
As expected, he is also considered close to BJP national president Nitin. Sources in the party said he was at the eighth position in the list of probable candidates and was chosen within an hour of Abhishek’s withdrawal.
Another factor that could work directly in Niraj's favour is that he hails from the Kayastha community, which has the maximum number of voters in the constituency. It accounts for around 14 percent of the 3.79 lakh voters in Bankipur.
He will also bank on the general category castes, non-Yadav backward castes, extremely backward castes and the Scheduled Castes to win the seat for the BJP. The cadre-based votes of the party would also work in his favour.
Despite having never contested an election, he will have the full backing of the party’s national president and other top leaders, who will canvass for him in the coming days.
However, Niraj’s initial biodata issued by the BJP has sparked controversy. It listed his date of birth as July 1, 1994 and states that he joined the party in 2006 – when he was just 12. It raised questions about how a child could join a political party and what role he would have played in it.
The BJP realised the mistake after some time and issued another biodata that had no reference about when he joined the party.
RJD candidate Rekha Kumari aka Rekha Gupta
The RJD reposed faith again in the 46-year-old candidate for the Bankipur bypoll. She had contested from the same constituency in the November 2024 Assembly election and finished second with a little over 46,000 votes. Nitin Nabin had won with over 98,000 votes.
The RJD has touted Rekha as the candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, though the Congress has expressed displeasure and pointed out that it had been fielding its candidate in Bankipur until the 2020 polls and the seat should be reverted back to it under the alliance.
Rekha hails from the Vaishya (business) community, which has a sizeable presence in the constituency. Together with the traditional RJD vote bank – the Yadavas and the Muslims – she is expected to perform well.
However, the presence of Prashant and Rekha is expected to split the anti-BJP votes in the constituency. The situation may lead to a scenario in which both of them turn out to be losers and the BJP candidate romps home.
"I am the only experienced candidate in the constituency. The rest are new. There is no challenge in the bypoll. The people of Bankipur want a change and the Mahagathbandhan is poised for a win. Just take a walk across the constituency, see the broken roads, filth, and overflowing drains, and you will understand that I am leading the race,” Rekha said.
Bankipur bypoll
Bankipur, a completely urban constituency, will see voting on July 30 along with two other bypolls, Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur in Gujarat. The counting of votes will be held on August 3 and tell who will win among the top three candidates, and whether the BJP manages to retain its citadel in the heart of Patna.
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