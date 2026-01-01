ETV Bharat / state

A Tantrik Tried To Sexually Assault A Teenager In UP, Police Register A Case

The complaint stated that a tantrik named Santoshi aka Bhairav Baba came to their village, and according to the complainant (the teenage girl's mother), he gave her father-in-law something to eat. "After eating it, my father-in-law started having a headache. This tantrik then came to our house. He claimed that there was a ghost or spirit haunting the house. My family and I fell for his claims. The next day, December 17, the tantrik came to the village again with drums and 10-15 people."

Agra: In a shocking case of superstition, a tantrik tried to rape a 17-year-old girl after telling her family that she was pregnant with a jinn. Under the pretext of 'treatment', the tantrik held the girl captive and attempted to rape her. After the girl informed her family, they registered a case against the tantric at the Jagdishpura police station.

The tantrik then visited their house the next day, stating that their 17-year-old daughter was six months pregnant. "He claimed that the child in her womb was a demon's child. When we suggested getting a medical examination, the tantric said that the girl's life was in danger. He said that he would fix everything himself. After this, on December 20, we went with our daughter to the tantric's place in Amarpura, in the Jagdishpura police station area. There, the tantric kept our daughter with him for two days under the pretext of removing the child from her womb and driving away the demon. He called a woman, claiming she was a midwife. This woman forcibly removed my daughter's clothes. When she resisted, the tantric and the woman threatened her. When my daughter resisted and screamed, the woman said that they were driving away the demon. The accused tantric also made a video of removing my daughter's clothes and attempting to rape her," stated the complaint.

After the girl refused to comply, she was reportedly drugged and was unconscious. Later, the girl managed to call for help using the accused's mobile phone when she got the chance.

On December 31, 2025, the victim's family filed a complaint against the accused tantric and his accomplices at the Jagdishpura police station. ADCP Aditya Kumar said that based on the victim's family's complaint, the Jagdishpura police have registered an FIR against Santoshi alias Bhairav ​​Baba and two others and have started an investigation.