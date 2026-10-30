A Tamilian Will Also Become The PM One Day: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan
While the Vice President was still inside the temple, power went off twice, causing a brief stir on the premises
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Madurai: Stating that leaders from states like Gujarat and Karnataka have served as Prime Ministers, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday that a Tamilian will certainly become the Prime Minister of the country in future.
C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Madurai to participate in the 'Guru Puja' for Muthuramalinga Thevar and the convocation ceremony at Gandhigram Rural University.
He travelled from Delhi to Madurai Airport on a private aircraft and subsequently departed for Pasumpon by helicopter. There, he paid tributes at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar and met with the leader's relatives.
From there, he travelled by helicopter to attend the convocation ceremony at Gandhigram Rural University in Dindigul district. Later, returning to Madurai, he visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers.
Upon his arrival, he was honoured by the temple administration with a 'parivattam' (a traditional ceremonial cloth). The board of trustees, led by Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, along with officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, welcomed him.
After completing his prayers, C P Radhakrishnan spoke to the press.
"I prayed wholeheartedly to Goddess Meenakshi for the people of Madurai, the people of Tamil Nadu, and the people of India. Madurai is synonymous with Goddess Meenakshi. The people of Madurai have come together to conduct the 'Kudamuzhukku' (consecration ceremony) of the Meenakshi Amman Temple magnificently," he said.
'A Tamilian will also become Prime Minister'
When reporters asked whether someone from Tamil Nadu could ever become the Prime Minister of India, he replied, "It is not just a Tamilian; anyone from any state in India can become the Prime Minister. Our democracy provides the path for this."
"Leaders from states like Karnataka and Gujarat have served as Prime Ministers. Similarly, a day will surely come when a Tamilian will also become the Prime Minister. No force in the world can stop India from becoming the world's leading superpower," he said.
"India will undoubtedly emerge as a great nation, a guiding light for everyone. It will become a nation that embraces all the people of the world. Today, India stands as the fourth-largest power globally; in the future, it will become the world's foremost superpower," he stated.
Power cuts persist at the Meenakshi Amman Temple
Earlier, when C P Radhakrishnan entered the temple, there were two instances of power outages, each lasting 10 seconds. Later, when he met with the press after his darshan, another 10-second power cut occurred, causing a brief stir at the venue.
A similar power outage also took place the day before when former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami visited the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple.
Minister for Electricity, C T R Nirmal Kumar said, "The Vice President arrived at 5.35 PM and departed at 6.25 PM, following his 'darshan.'
"In preparation for his visit, the temple’s power supply was switched entirely to a generator starting at 3.30 PM, with all necessary arrangements in place. An Assistant Executive Engineer from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was also present at the temple’s electrical substation to provide assistance."
"After the darshan, the Vice President held a press briefing in front of the eastern gopuram (tower). It was during this time that an internal technical fault at the temple’s electrical substation caused an interruption in the power supply within the temple premises," the Minister said.
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