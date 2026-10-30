ETV Bharat / state

A Tamilian Will Also Become The PM One Day: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

Madurai: Stating that leaders from states like Gujarat and Karnataka have served as Prime Ministers, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday that a Tamilian will certainly become the Prime Minister of the country in future.

C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Madurai to participate in the 'Guru Puja' for Muthuramalinga Thevar and the convocation ceremony at Gandhigram Rural University.

He travelled from Delhi to Madurai Airport on a private aircraft and subsequently departed for Pasumpon by helicopter. There, he paid tributes at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar and met with the leader's relatives.

From there, he travelled by helicopter to attend the convocation ceremony at Gandhigram Rural University in Dindigul district. Later, returning to Madurai, he visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers.

Upon his arrival, he was honoured by the temple administration with a 'parivattam' (a traditional ceremonial cloth). The board of trustees, led by Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, along with officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, welcomed him.

After completing his prayers, C P Radhakrishnan spoke to the press.

"I prayed wholeheartedly to Goddess Meenakshi for the people of Madurai, the people of Tamil Nadu, and the people of India. Madurai is synonymous with Goddess Meenakshi. The people of Madurai have come together to conduct the 'Kudamuzhukku' (consecration ceremony) of the Meenakshi Amman Temple magnificently," he said.

'A Tamilian will also become Prime Minister'

When reporters asked whether someone from Tamil Nadu could ever become the Prime Minister of India, he replied, "It is not just a Tamilian; anyone from any state in India can become the Prime Minister. Our democracy provides the path for this."