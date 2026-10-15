ETV Bharat / state

South America-Based Family Begins Search For Its Ancestral Roots In India

Varanasi: A family based in South American nation of Suriname has traveled to India to search for their ancestral roots.

John Mohanlal Ramnandanlal and Sharda Ramnandanlal visited Banaras and the village of Khanpur in Ghazipur district to trace their lineage.

John said that with the use of “modern technology, including new databases documenting the indentured labourer era and the ships that transported them, as well as artificial intelligence, we were able to uncover significant information about our lineage.”

He said that he is hopeful that with the collection of DNA samples, he will be able to trace his ancestral roots. The family has provided DNA samples at the “Gyan Lab” to verify their lineage.

The ancestors of the family—Ramnandan and his wife Rajwantiya—hail from Khanpur village, located under the Saidpur police station area in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

On August 25, 1894, the family departed from Calcutta for Suriname (Paramaribo) aboard a British ship, "Aims," as indentured labourers (girmitiya labourers), with nearly 400 to 500 other passengers also on board.