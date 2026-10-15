South America-Based Family Begins Search For Its Ancestral Roots In India
John Mohanlal Ramnandanlal and Sharda Ramnandanlal have visited Banaras and the village of Khanpur in Ghazipur district to trace their lineage, reports Gopal Mishra.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Varanasi: A family based in South American nation of Suriname has traveled to India to search for their ancestral roots.
John Mohanlal Ramnandanlal and Sharda Ramnandanlal visited Banaras and the village of Khanpur in Ghazipur district to trace their lineage.
John said that with the use of “modern technology, including new databases documenting the indentured labourer era and the ships that transported them, as well as artificial intelligence, we were able to uncover significant information about our lineage.”
He said that he is hopeful that with the collection of DNA samples, he will be able to trace his ancestral roots. The family has provided DNA samples at the “Gyan Lab” to verify their lineage.
The ancestors of the family—Ramnandan and his wife Rajwantiya—hail from Khanpur village, located under the Saidpur police station area in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.
On August 25, 1894, the family departed from Calcutta for Suriname (Paramaribo) aboard a British ship, "Aims," as indentured labourers (girmitiya labourers), with nearly 400 to 500 other passengers also on board.
Following a long and arduous 89-day sea voyage, the family arrived in Paramaribo on November 22, 1894, and were assigned to work at the Waterloo plantation in the Nickerie district.
After settling in Suriname and completing their labour contract, Ramnandan and Rajwantiya got married on December 20, 1911, and their son, Jaykaram, formally adopted the surname Ramnandanlal on October 15, 1934.
When the family settled in Suriname, they had very little information about their ancestors and did not know where to begin their search for their roots. The family traveled to Banaras and subsequently visited Khanpur village in Ghazipur, where they met with local residents to trace their origins.
Based on the results of DNA tests submitted to the “Gyan Lab,” the family is hopeful that they will be able to identify Indian blood relatives in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Ghazipur.
Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey, In-charge, Gyan Lab, said that the family gave the DNA samples which will help them unravel the migration route taken by the indentured labourers for travel. “We have taken the DNA samples which will help us unravel the routes of family in India,” said Chaubey.
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