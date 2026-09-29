ETV Bharat / state

A Silk Cocoon Sale Earned One Maharashtra Farmer Rs 1.79 lakh. Now 21,325 Follow Suit, Grow Mulberry

Cotton, soybean and now silk: Maharashtra farmers find another crop to bank on ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A farmer in Palghar’s Jawhar has found a market for something he did not grow in a field. Silk cocoons. Vilas Kambadi sold 228 kg of them for approximately Rs 1,79,137, after cultivating the mulberry leaves that feed silkworms. He is just one example of a wider shift in Maharashtra. Across 32 districts, now about 21,325 farmers are growing mulberry as they look for income beyond crops such as cotton, soybean and sugarcane. The state now has 23,188 acres under mulberry cultivation, spread across 2,441 villages.

At a time when unseasonal rain and strong winds damage conventional crops increasing the uncertainty farmers face each season, Mulberry offers the prospect of repeated cocoon harvests from the same planting. Once established, the plants can support production for 15 to 20 years, as per sericulture officials. How silk cocoons are opening a new income stream for Maharashtra farmers (ETV Bharat) Farmers with adequate water may raise up to five batches of cocoons a year, with each batch taking about 70 days. The estimates supplied put income from a batch at Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 and annual net income from an acre at Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. What an individual farmer earns will depend on the quantity and quality of cocoons produced, besides the costs and sale prices. Kambadi’s sale has given him a tangible return from the crop. Mulberry cultivation, he says, has given him another way to earn from his land. Selling the cocoons has proven profitable and he says he is encouraged to continue.