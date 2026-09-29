A Silk Cocoon Sale Earned One Maharashtra Farmer Rs 1.79 lakh. Now 21,325 Follow Suit, Grow Mulberry
More than 21,000 farmers across Maharashtra are cultivating mulberry as the state promotes cocoon production and plans a silk value chain in Jalna.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Mumbai: A farmer in Palghar’s Jawhar has found a market for something he did not grow in a field. Silk cocoons. Vilas Kambadi sold 228 kg of them for approximately Rs 1,79,137, after cultivating the mulberry leaves that feed silkworms. He is just one example of a wider shift in Maharashtra. Across 32 districts, now about 21,325 farmers are growing mulberry as they look for income beyond crops such as cotton, soybean and sugarcane. The state now has 23,188 acres under mulberry cultivation, spread across 2,441 villages.
At a time when unseasonal rain and strong winds damage conventional crops increasing the uncertainty farmers face each season, Mulberry offers the prospect of repeated cocoon harvests from the same planting. Once established, the plants can support production for 15 to 20 years, as per sericulture officials.
Farmers with adequate water may raise up to five batches of cocoons a year, with each batch taking about 70 days. The estimates supplied put income from a batch at Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 and annual net income from an acre at Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. What an individual farmer earns will depend on the quantity and quality of cocoons produced, besides the costs and sale prices.
Kambadi’s sale has given him a tangible return from the crop. Mulberry cultivation, he says, has given him another way to earn from his land. Selling the cocoons has proven profitable and he says he is encouraged to continue.
In Dharangaon, Jalgaon district, Madhukar Mali received Rs 2,17,560 from selling 362 kg of cocoons. The income from cocoons has been promising for farmers who say proper guidance would encourage more small farmers to consider sericulture.
Similarly, Atul Suryavanshi of Manwat in Parbhani sold 755 kg of cocoons. He has earned a profit of Rs 1,50,547.
The state textile department is promoting sericulture through its Maharesham Abhiyan. Under the Samagra-2 scheme, assistance for eligible farmers can reach up to Rs 3.75 lakh. The Centre bears 50 per cent of the cost, the state 25 per cent and the farmer gives the remaining 25 per cent.
"Sericulture offers farmers a viable alternative to traditional crops, creating opportunities for higher returns from smaller landholdings. Through the ‘Maha-Resham Abhiyan’ and various other schemes, farmers are receiving the necessary technical guidance and financial assistance. We are committed to making Maharashtra a leading state in silk production," said Sanjay Savkare, Minister for Textiles.
The state has also announced plans to develop Jalna as a “Silk City”, with a value chain stretching from mulberry cultivation to silk fabric production. For farmers considering sericulture, the promise lies in earning from successive batches of cocoons while continuing to grow leaves on the same land.
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