A Showcase Of Traditional Indian Handicrafts : 'Karagir Mahakumbh' At Kaneri Math In Kolhapur
Artisans from 17 different states are currently on display at the Kaneri Math in Kolhapur, and this exhibition will be open till April 4.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Kolhapur: A number of craftspeople throughout the nation have managed to preserve ancient Indian handicrafts. The artisans from 17 different Indian states are exhibiting these handicrafts at the 'Karagir Mahakumbh', which is being held at the Kaneri Math in Kolhapur. They are driven by this very art form, which has brought them recognition and accolades both back home and abroad.
There are terracotta, clay jewellery, traditional toys, attractive items crafted from scrap wood, home decor materials made from coconuts, showpieces fashioned from corn husks, and decorative artworks created from bamboo harvested in the forests of Meghalaya. They have captured the attention of the residents of Kolhapur.
This exhibition has been jointly organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Department and the Kanerimath Siddhagiri Mahasansthan. There are captivating paintings inspired by the Pinguli and Bhil tribal art traditions. Some interesting exhibits are by Parvati Talwar, an artist from Hampi in Karnataka who is showcasing exquisite examples of craftsmanship, that include decorative flower wreaths and floral arrangements, all fashioned entirely from dried corn husks.
Speaking to 'ETV Bharat,' Talwar revealed that she cultivated the corn herself on her own three-acre farm, specifically to procure the raw material for these unique handicrafts.
"We make sustainable handicrafts from the corn husks that we grow on our farm. My handicrafts have been sold across our country, and I am happy to see the response. I got this idea from my grandmother, who told me to make flower wreaths and decorations with the corn leaves. I began making them and even dolls. I am happy to say, I have travelled to Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and now Kolhapur, to sell my work at various handicrafts exhibitions," said Talwar.
The handicrafts from various biowaste have appealed a lot to the people of Kolhapur, who have found these pieces attractive and unique. The neighbouring state of Goa is home to a thriving coconut industry. Drawing upon this resource, artisans have crafted a remarkable array of handicrafts, ranging from Ganesha idols and intricately carved animals and human figurines to flower-shaped lamps using the coconut fibers and shells of different fruits.
Maya Naik and her brother, are two artisans who since a decade, have nurtured this craft. They have created a diverse range of handicrafts using shells of coconuts, pistachios and beetle nuts. She noted that while her creations enjoy significant demand from countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Myanmar, her artistry has also reached and gained recognition across numerous states throughout India.
"Since last 10 years, my brother and I have been making different things. We now make Lord Ganesh idols, monkeys, turtles, and elephants, which have become popular. We carve on these coconut shells. My brother and I make them. Our work has been sent to various exhibitions in India and foreign countries. There is a lot of demand for these carved shells outside Goa, in places especially like Surajkund, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune," said Maya.
She added, "These monkeys are carved out of coconut shells. Then the things around it are beetle nut shell and we have used pista shells. We make these out of bio-waste."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the head seer of the Siddhagiri Mahasanstha, stated, "We wanted to bring together diverse artisans from across the country under one roof, to make different artistic traditions accessible to aspiring artists in Kolhapur." He added, "During the Maha Kumbh, these visiting artisans will also be providing training to our local artisans and aspiring learners." This exhibition is scheduled to continue until April 4, 2026.