ETV Bharat / state

A Showcase Of Traditional Indian Handicrafts : 'Karagir Mahakumbh' At Kaneri Math In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A number of craftspeople throughout the nation have managed to preserve ancient Indian handicrafts. The artisans from 17 different Indian states are exhibiting these handicrafts at the 'Karagir Mahakumbh', which is being held at the Kaneri Math in Kolhapur. They are driven by this very art form, which has brought them recognition and accolades both back home and abroad.

There are terracotta, clay jewellery, traditional toys, attractive items crafted from scrap wood, home decor materials made from coconuts, showpieces fashioned from corn husks, and decorative artworks created from bamboo harvested in the forests of Meghalaya. They have captured the attention of the residents of Kolhapur.

This exhibition has been jointly organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Department and the Kanerimath Siddhagiri Mahasansthan. There are captivating paintings inspired by the Pinguli and Bhil tribal art traditions. Some interesting exhibits are by Parvati Talwar, an artist from Hampi in Karnataka who is showcasing exquisite examples of craftsmanship, that include decorative flower wreaths and floral arrangements, all fashioned entirely from dried corn husks.

Speaking to 'ETV Bharat,' Talwar revealed that she cultivated the corn herself on her own three-acre farm, specifically to procure the raw material for these unique handicrafts.

"We make sustainable handicrafts from the corn husks that we grow on our farm. My handicrafts have been sold across our country, and I am happy to see the response. I got this idea from my grandmother, who told me to make flower wreaths and decorations with the corn leaves. I began making them and even dolls. I am happy to say, I have travelled to Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and now Kolhapur, to sell my work at various handicrafts exhibitions," said Talwar.