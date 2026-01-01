ETV Bharat / state

A Shiv Sena Candidate In Pune Swallows Rival's Nomination Form In Anger

Pune: Tempers are running high in the offices of every political party, as the ticket seekers have turned out in large numbers ahead of the Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra. Every day, there are reports of irate party workers reacting to the denial of tickets in every city of Maharashtra.

In one such case, a candidate from Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls, is reported to have swallowed the nomination form of his rival. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police filed a case against him.

As the deadline of the scrutiny of the AB forms nears an end, a startling incident occurred on December 31, 2025, in Pune. In ward number 36 (A), two candidates from the Shiv Sena party were inadvertently given AB forms for ward number 36 (A) between 2 and 2:30 PM. As the scrutiny was underway in the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar regional office, according to the police information, the two candidates, Machhindra Dhawale and Uddhav Kamble, got into a furious argument over the candidature.

Uddhav Kamble grabbed Machhindra Dhawale's AB form during this altercation, tore it and is reported to have swallowed it. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police quickly rushed to the spot, intervened and brought the situation under control. They later registered a case against Kamble based on a complaint made by the assistant election officer, for disbarring him from performing his public duties.