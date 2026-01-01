A Shiv Sena Candidate In Pune Swallows Rival's Nomination Form In Anger
Pune Police have filed a case against Uddhav Kamble for hindering the work of a public worker.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Pune: Tempers are running high in the offices of every political party, as the ticket seekers have turned out in large numbers ahead of the Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra. Every day, there are reports of irate party workers reacting to the denial of tickets in every city of Maharashtra.
In one such case, a candidate from Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls, is reported to have swallowed the nomination form of his rival. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police filed a case against him.
As the deadline of the scrutiny of the AB forms nears an end, a startling incident occurred on December 31, 2025, in Pune. In ward number 36 (A), two candidates from the Shiv Sena party were inadvertently given AB forms for ward number 36 (A) between 2 and 2:30 PM. As the scrutiny was underway in the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar regional office, according to the police information, the two candidates, Machhindra Dhawale and Uddhav Kamble, got into a furious argument over the candidature.
Uddhav Kamble grabbed Machhindra Dhawale's AB form during this altercation, tore it and is reported to have swallowed it. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police quickly rushed to the spot, intervened and brought the situation under control. They later registered a case against Kamble based on a complaint made by the assistant election officer, for disbarring him from performing his public duties.
Police said, "Uddhav Kamble has been charged with hindering the work of a public worker performing official duties during the election process."
The Shiv Sena candidate Kamble was quick to defend himself. "I have not taken any AB form anywhere. I asked our party secretary if my ward had received an AB form. No AB form had been issued anywhere," he claimed.
"I had a conversation with the personnel at the regional office. They provided me with misleading information that led to confusion and an argument. It just so happened, in a fit of rage, that the application form was torn. I am also taking more information regarding this case," he said.
This is just one incident, as many others involving irate party workers were seen across different cities in Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were reported to have turned their anger against their leaders. They were seen protesting and ransacking the party office. In yet another incident, a vehicle of a Member of Parliament was stopped, and ink was thrown on him.
