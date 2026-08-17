A Secular Royal Tradition That Refuses To Fade At Kerala's Athachamayam
Athachamayam, held on the Atham day in the Malayalam month of Chingam, marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam celebrations in Kerala.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Ernakulam: The rulers of erstwhile Kochi may have disappeared from the streets of Thrippunithura decades ago, but one of the most enduring symbols of the kingdom's tradition of religious harmony continues to march in the Athachamayam procession.
For Nettoor Shaheer Koya Thangal, the annual festival is more than an Onam celebration. His repeated participation as a special guest has made him a familiar face in a tradition that has survived the end of the monarchy and evolved into one of Kerala's best-known secular cultural festivals.
Shaheer Koya Thangal has attended Athachamayam 23 times in the past 26 years and once again participated in this year's celebrations at Thrippunithura on August 16 (Sunday).
Athachamayam, held on the Atham day in the Malayalam month of Chingam, marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam celebrations in Kerala. The colourful procession at Thrippunithura features caparisoned elephants, traditional music, folk arts and cultural performances and recalls the ceremonial procession of the erstwhile Maharaja of Kochi.
Kerala Tourism describes Thrippunithura as the former headquarters of the Maharajas of the Cochin state and says the royal procession was traditionally an occasion for the Maharaja to meet his subjects. The festival was stopped in 1949 following the formation of the Travancore-Cochin state and revived in 1961 after Onam was declared a state festival.
Traditionally, the Maharaja was accompanied by three prominent community representatives — Nettoor Thangal representing the Muslim community, Karingachira Kathanar representing the Christian community and Chembil Arayan representing the fisherfolk.
A Tradition Of Religious Harmony
The participation of representatives of different communities is among the distinctive features associated with the royal Athachamayam tradition.
Kerala Tourism records that, as a symbol of religious harmony, the Nettur Thangal and Karingachira church kathanar (priest), along with the Kakkattu temple priest, would visit the Maharaja on the day of the procession.
It is this tradition that Shaheer Koya Thangal says continues to give Athachamayam its special character.
According to him, his family's association with the royal procession dates back to the period of the Kochi Maharajas. Representatives of the Nettoor Thangal family were invited to participate in the royal ceremony, and the family's participation continued until the end of the royal system.
When the public celebration of Athachamayam was revived after the end of the monarchy, Shaheer Koya Thangal was invited to participate again from 2001, according to his account.
Recalling his first participation, he said the sight of representatives of different religious and social communities coming together during the procession brought back memories of the old royal tradition.
As a practising Muslim, he said his faith has never prevented him from participating in an event that celebrates social harmony.
“Religion should never be a barrier to activities that bring people together. Islam itself stands for peace and communal harmony,” he said.
From Royal Ceremony To People's Festival
Athachamayam has undergone a significant transformation over the decades.
What was once associated with the Maharaja's ceremonial appearance before his subjects has become a mass cultural celebration organised in the democratic era. The royal presence has disappeared from the procession, but many of its ceremonial elements and memories remain.
Kerala Tourism notes that the procession once began at Hill Palace, the former royal residence, while the present-day procession starts from Atham Nagar near the High School ground and concludes there.
The festival is also associated with several historical and folk narratives concerning the Kochi kingdom. Kerala Tourism itself presents different accounts, including traditions connecting Athachamayam with the Kochi ruler's military victory and with the conflict over Vanneri. These are best described as historical traditions or legends, rather than as settled historical fact.
The festival's royal past is nevertheless firmly reflected in its symbolism. The Kochi Maharaja traditionally appeared in royal attire and travelled with his entourage to meet the people. The present procession recreates aspects of that spectacle through elephants, traditional art forms, music and ceremonial elements.
A Living Symbol Of Kerala's Pluralism
The continued participation of community representatives has given Athachamayam a significance beyond its historical association with the Kochi royal family.
Today, people cutting across caste, religion and social backgrounds participate in the celebration. The Kerala Tourism Department describes Athachamayam as a symbol of religious unity and a celebration that brings together Kerala's diverse folk traditions.
For Shaheer Koya Thangal, being repeatedly invited to the festival represents an obligation as much as an honour.
While elected representatives and local political administrations change over the years, he has remained a recurring participant in the ceremony, making his presence itself part of the festival's modern history.
Athachamayam may no longer be a royal procession in the political sense. Yet, in the streets of Thrippunithura, memories of the Kochi kingdom continue to coexist with a modern celebration in which the people, rather than the monarch, are at the centre.
And for nearly a quarter of a century, the presence of Nettoor Shaheer Koya Thangal has helped keep alive one of the festival's most distinctive messages — that a tradition born in a royal era can survive by becoming a celebration of people, pluralism and communal harmony.
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