ETV Bharat / state

A Secular Royal Tradition That Refuses To Fade At Kerala's Athachamayam

The present representatives of Karingachira church priest (extreme left), along with the Kakkattu temple priest and the Nettur Thangal would visit the Maharaja on the day of the procession. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The rulers of erstwhile Kochi may have disappeared from the streets of Thrippunithura decades ago, but one of the most enduring symbols of the kingdom's tradition of religious harmony continues to march in the Athachamayam procession.

For Nettoor Shaheer Koya Thangal, the annual festival is more than an Onam celebration. His repeated participation as a special guest has made him a familiar face in a tradition that has survived the end of the monarchy and evolved into one of Kerala's best-known secular cultural festivals.

Shaheer Koya Thangal has attended Athachamayam 23 times in the past 26 years and once again participated in this year's celebrations at Thrippunithura on August 16 (Sunday).

Athachamayam, held on the Atham day in the Malayalam month of Chingam, marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam celebrations in Kerala. The colourful procession at Thrippunithura features caparisoned elephants, traditional music, folk arts and cultural performances and recalls the ceremonial procession of the erstwhile Maharaja of Kochi.

Kerala Tourism describes Thrippunithura as the former headquarters of the Maharajas of the Cochin state and says the royal procession was traditionally an occasion for the Maharaja to meet his subjects. The festival was stopped in 1949 following the formation of the Travancore-Cochin state and revived in 1961 after Onam was declared a state festival.

Traditionally, the Maharaja was accompanied by three prominent community representatives — Nettoor Thangal representing the Muslim community, Karingachira Kathanar representing the Christian community and Chembil Arayan representing the fisherfolk.

A Tradition Of Religious Harmony

The participation of representatives of different communities is among the distinctive features associated with the royal Athachamayam tradition.

Kerala Tourism records that, as a symbol of religious harmony, the Nettur Thangal and Karingachira church kathanar (priest), along with the Kakkattu temple priest, would visit the Maharaja on the day of the procession.

It is this tradition that Shaheer Koya Thangal says continues to give Athachamayam its special character.

According to him, his family's association with the royal procession dates back to the period of the Kochi Maharajas. Representatives of the Nettoor Thangal family were invited to participate in the royal ceremony, and the family's participation continued until the end of the royal system.

When the public celebration of Athachamayam was revived after the end of the monarchy, Shaheer Koya Thangal was invited to participate again from 2001, according to his account.

Recalling his first participation, he said the sight of representatives of different religious and social communities coming together during the procession brought back memories of the old royal tradition.

As a practising Muslim, he said his faith has never prevented him from participating in an event that celebrates social harmony.

“Religion should never be a barrier to activities that bring people together. Islam itself stands for peace and communal harmony,” he said.

From Royal Ceremony To People's Festival