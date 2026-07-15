A Prison, Not For Punishment, But Reform And Rehabilitation: Chhattisgarh Completes Rs 23 Crore 'Open Jail' For Selected Prisoners
Unlike the gallows and high walls of traditional prisons, the first open jail in Bemetara will give inmates opportunity for reform, reports Ritesh Tamboli.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Raipur: Get over the notoriety of jails for being associated with punishment. For a change, Chhattisgarh government has constructed an open jail at a cost of Rs 23 crore to rehabilitate and reform selected inmates with a fixed eligibility criteria.
The first open jail in Chhattisgarh has been constructed in Patharra village, Bemetara district. The facility will house approximately 200 inmates and has been built at a cost of around Rs 23 crore. The Prisons Department of the Chhattisgarh government has issued the necessary orders in this regard. The government launched this open jail with the aim of giving inmates an opportunity for rehabilitation and reform.
An order by Kusum Ekka, Deputy Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government's Jail Department on Tuesday read, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (8) of Rule 59 of the Chhattisgarh Jail Manual, 1968, made under Section 59 of the Prisons Act, 1894 (1894 Act No. 9), the State Government hereby orders the opening of a new jail in village Pathra, District – Bemetara”.
DIG Jails, SS Tigga confirmed that the state's first open jail has been developed in Patharra village, Bemetara district, for the reform and rehabilitation of prisoners.
“Built at a cost of approximately Rs 23 crore, the facility is designed to house around 200 inmates serving life sentences who have demonstrated good conduct," he said.
What Is An Open Jail Like?
An open jail is a modern, reform-oriented correctional system that lacks the high walls, iron bars, barbed wire, and armed guards found in traditional prisons. The entire system relies on the inmates' self-discipline, mutual trust, and good behavior. Its primary objective is not merely to punish offenders but to reform their behavior, rehabilitate them, and reintegrate them into the mainstream of society.
Criteria For Transfer To The Open Jail
The administration enforces very strict rules and conditions for inmates to be shifted to the open jail. Only those inmates who have demonstrated exemplary conduct and discipline in traditional closed prisons are transferred here.
Additionally, the facility is intended for those who are not habitual offenders. Typically, inmates with one to two years of their sentence remaining are transferred here on a trial basis to help them readjust to society.
This model helps improve the inmates' mental health and equips them to start a new livelihood after completing their sentences.
Approval for the open jail in Bemetara was granted during the previous Bhupesh Baghel led Congress dispensation. Thirty acres of government land in Patharra, Bemetara district, were allocated for the construction of the jail. The then-government had sanctioned Rs 22.28 crore for the project.
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