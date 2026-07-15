ETV Bharat / state

A Prison, Not For Punishment, But Reform And Rehabilitation: Chhattisgarh Completes Rs 23 Crore 'Open Jail' For Selected Prisoners

Raipur: Get over the notoriety of jails for being associated with punishment. For a change, Chhattisgarh government has constructed an open jail at a cost of Rs 23 crore to rehabilitate and reform selected inmates with a fixed eligibility criteria.

The first open jail in Chhattisgarh has been constructed in Patharra village, Bemetara district. The facility will house approximately 200 inmates and has been built at a cost of around Rs 23 crore. The Prisons Department of the Chhattisgarh government has issued the necessary orders in this regard. The government launched this open jail with the aim of giving inmates an opportunity for rehabilitation and reform.

An order by Kusum Ekka, Deputy Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government's Jail Department on Tuesday read, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (8) of Rule 59 of the Chhattisgarh Jail Manual, 1968, made under Section 59 of the Prisons Act, 1894 (1894 Act No. 9), the State Government hereby orders the opening of a new jail in village Pathra, District – Bemetara”.

Chhattisgarh Completes Rs 23 Crore 'Open Jail' For Selected Prisoners (Screengrab)

DIG Jails, SS Tigga confirmed that the state's first open jail has been developed in Patharra village, Bemetara district, for the reform and rehabilitation of prisoners.

“Built at a cost of approximately Rs 23 crore, the facility is designed to house around 200 inmates serving life sentences who have demonstrated good conduct," he said.