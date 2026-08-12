ETV Bharat / state

'A Prime Minister From South India': Did Tamil Nadu Minister Imply CM Vijay Is Eyeing PM's Post?

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Wednesday moved a special resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the proposed delimitation of constituencies. Participating in the debate on the resolution, Aathav Arjuna, the Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, sparked a new debate in national politics by stating, "In the future, a Prime Minister of India must emerge from Tamil Nadu... from South India."

Given the context of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) securing power after winning the 2026 Assembly elections, Aathav Arjuna's remarks have raised the question- Is Chief Minister Vijay eyeing the Prime Minister's post or national-level politics for the future?

What did Aathav Arjuna say?

A special resolution was moved against the delimitation bill proposed by the Union Government, and a debate ensued. Speaking during the session, Aathav Arjuna said, "In the current political climate, a situation exists where just five or six Hindi-speaking northern states uniting can determine India's Prime Minister. This threatens to erode the political representation rights of southern states like Tamil Nadu, which have controlled population growth and achieved progress in education and the economy."

He said, "Tamil Nadu stands as one of India's leading developed states. However, it has not yet fully occupied the nation's highest seat of power. This situation must change; a Prime Minister should emerge from Tamil Nadu in the future. Just as our voice has resonated in the Legislative Assembly, it must one day resonate in the Parliament as well."

Furthermore, he urged that when the bill comes up in Parliament, all 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu—including those from the DMK and Congress—should vote unitedly against the bill instead of staging a walkout.

In the Legislative Assembly, parties such as the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and DMDK opposed the resolution on constituency delimitation. Nevertheless, the resolution was passed with the support of the TVK, DMK, Congress, the two Communist parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Opportunities for Tamils ​​to Become Prime Minister'

While the passing of the delimitation resolution is one aspect, Minister Aadav Arjuna’s statement regarding "a Prime Minister from South India" has garnered significant attention in political circles. In this context, it is worth recalling that there have been instances in Indian history where prominent figures from Tamil Nadu came close to the Prime Minister's office but missed the opportunity by a whisker.

'Kingmaker' K Kamaraj (1964 & 1966): Following the deaths of Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kamaraj—then the All India Congress President—had direct opportunities to become Prime Minister on two occasions. However, citing his lack of proficiency in Hindi, he facilitated the appointments of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister, ultimately remaining a 'Kingmaker' throughout his life.

GK Moopanar (1997): During the United Front government's tenure, the question of who would succeed HD Deve Gowda as Prime Minister arose. At that time, the name of GK Moopanar, leader of the Tamil Maanila Congress, was seriously considered. However, due to political maneuvers by certain alliance partners, the opportunity slipped away, and IK Gujral was made the Prime Minister. At that juncture, the Tamil Maanila Congress held 20 MP seats, the DMK held 17, and the Communist Party of India held 2.

J Jayalalithaa (1999 & 2014): It was reported that Jayalalithaa harbored a strategy to become Prime Minister by forming a 'Third Front'—aiming to establish a government at the Centre led by neither the BJP nor the Congress—both when the Vajpayee government fell in 1999 and during the 2014 parliamentary elections. However, this plan did not materialize as the election results favored the national parties.

First Prime Minister from South India

PV Narasimha Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was the first leader from South India to hold the office of Prime Minister. He assumed office as India's 9th Prime Minister on June 21, 1991, following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. While leaders from North India had held the premiership throughout the first 44 years of independent India, it was in 1991 that South India achieved this distinction for the first time.