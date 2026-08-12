'A Prime Minister From South India': Did Tamil Nadu Minister Imply CM Vijay Is Eyeing PM's Post?
Arjuna said the country's Prime Minister should emerge from Tamil Nadu in the future. "Our voice must one day resonate in the Parliament," he said.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Wednesday moved a special resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the proposed delimitation of constituencies. Participating in the debate on the resolution, Aathav Arjuna, the Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, sparked a new debate in national politics by stating, "In the future, a Prime Minister of India must emerge from Tamil Nadu... from South India."
Given the context of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) securing power after winning the 2026 Assembly elections, Aathav Arjuna's remarks have raised the question- Is Chief Minister Vijay eyeing the Prime Minister's post or national-level politics for the future?
What did Aathav Arjuna say?
A special resolution was moved against the delimitation bill proposed by the Union Government, and a debate ensued. Speaking during the session, Aathav Arjuna said, "In the current political climate, a situation exists where just five or six Hindi-speaking northern states uniting can determine India's Prime Minister. This threatens to erode the political representation rights of southern states like Tamil Nadu, which have controlled population growth and achieved progress in education and the economy."
He said, "Tamil Nadu stands as one of India's leading developed states. However, it has not yet fully occupied the nation's highest seat of power. This situation must change; a Prime Minister should emerge from Tamil Nadu in the future. Just as our voice has resonated in the Legislative Assembly, it must one day resonate in the Parliament as well."
Furthermore, he urged that when the bill comes up in Parliament, all 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu—including those from the DMK and Congress—should vote unitedly against the bill instead of staging a walkout.
In the Legislative Assembly, parties such as the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and DMDK opposed the resolution on constituency delimitation. Nevertheless, the resolution was passed with the support of the TVK, DMK, Congress, the two Communist parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League.
Opportunities for Tamils to Become Prime Minister'
While the passing of the delimitation resolution is one aspect, Minister Aadav Arjuna’s statement regarding "a Prime Minister from South India" has garnered significant attention in political circles. In this context, it is worth recalling that there have been instances in Indian history where prominent figures from Tamil Nadu came close to the Prime Minister's office but missed the opportunity by a whisker.
'Kingmaker' K Kamaraj (1964 & 1966): Following the deaths of Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kamaraj—then the All India Congress President—had direct opportunities to become Prime Minister on two occasions. However, citing his lack of proficiency in Hindi, he facilitated the appointments of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister, ultimately remaining a 'Kingmaker' throughout his life.
GK Moopanar (1997): During the United Front government's tenure, the question of who would succeed HD Deve Gowda as Prime Minister arose. At that time, the name of GK Moopanar, leader of the Tamil Maanila Congress, was seriously considered. However, due to political maneuvers by certain alliance partners, the opportunity slipped away, and IK Gujral was made the Prime Minister. At that juncture, the Tamil Maanila Congress held 20 MP seats, the DMK held 17, and the Communist Party of India held 2.
J Jayalalithaa (1999 & 2014): It was reported that Jayalalithaa harbored a strategy to become Prime Minister by forming a 'Third Front'—aiming to establish a government at the Centre led by neither the BJP nor the Congress—both when the Vajpayee government fell in 1999 and during the 2014 parliamentary elections. However, this plan did not materialize as the election results favored the national parties.
First Prime Minister from South India
PV Narasimha Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was the first leader from South India to hold the office of Prime Minister. He assumed office as India's 9th Prime Minister on June 21, 1991, following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. While leaders from North India had held the premiership throughout the first 44 years of independent India, it was in 1991 that South India achieved this distinction for the first time.
What did Karunanidhi and MK Stalin say about the Prime Ministership?
Karunanidhi, the former leader of the DMK—a party founded on the principle of "Federalism at the Centre, Autonomy at the State"—often played the role of a 'kingmaker' in national politics. He played a pivotal role in the elevation of leaders such as Indira Gandhi, VP Singh, Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, and Manmohan Singh to the post of Prime Minister.
At the peak of Karunanidhi's influence in national politics, calls arose for him to occupy the Prime Minister's chair himself. Responding to these suggestions, Karunanidhi declined the position with great maturity, stating, "I know my height."
Furthermore, in a 2023 interview with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, Stalin was asked, "Are you aiming for the post of Prime Minister at the national level?" He categorically replied, "As our leader Kalaignar once said, 'I am well aware of my own height.' I have no desire to become the Prime Minister at the national level. My sole objective—and that of the DMK—is to defeat fascist forces and establish a secular federal government at the Centre that respects state rights."
Vijay’s National Recognition Through Cinema
Many prominent figures in Tamil Nadu politics have established a connection with the public through the film industry. Films starring Vijay—such as Thuppakki, Kaththi, Mersal and Sarkar—were dubbed into Hindi and achieved record-breaking viewership on North Indian television channels and YouTube platforms. Through this, Vijay became a familiar face to the common people across North India, extending his reach far beyond Tamil Nadu.
Additionally, the 2017 film Mersal featured dialogues criticizing the Union Government's GST and 'Digital India' initiatives. When BJP leaders voiced strong opposition to this, the issue became a subject of debate in the national media. With national leaders like Rahul Gandhi speaking out in support of Vijay, his name made a significant impact within Delhi's political circles.
What is Aathav Arjuna implying?
Political observers suggest that Chief Minister Vijay—having won the 2026 Assembly election and formed the government in Tamil Nadu for the first time—has taken up the resolution regarding constituency delimitation to assertively voice his stance on state rights at the national level. As Vijay positions himself as the leader of a state party championing South India's rights, it is anticipated that this will garner him significant influence within a coalition of southern states ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Based on the current distribution of parliamentary seats, a state party leader becoming Prime Minister is feasible only in the event of a 'hung parliament' where a 'Third Front' government is formed with the support of regional parties. However, if the delimitation exercise is implemented, the number of parliamentary constituencies in northern states is set to rise significantly, making it even more difficult for leaders from the south to ascend to the premiership. It is said that this is precisely why TVK is already aggressively promoting this resolution and the slogan of a "South Indian Prime Minister."
BJP's reaction to Aadav Arjuna's remarks
Meanwhile, speaking to an ETV Bharat reporter regarding Aadav Arjuna's remarks, BJP MLA Bhojarajan said, "Deve Gowda previously served as Prime Minister representing the South; Minister Aadav Arjuna seems unaware of this.
Why can't someone from the South become Prime Minister? At one point, even Moopanar had a chance to become Prime Minister. Politicians of that era are well aware of how that opportunity was lost. If we in Tamil Nadu remain united, a time will come when we can make a Tamilian the Prime Minister. We must pursue this goal with unity."
Aadav Arjuna's "South Indian Prime Minister" slogan is viewed not merely as emotionally charged political rhetoric, but as the starting point of a collective political defensive strategy for the southern states.
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