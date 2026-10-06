A Pattachitra Stall At Delhi's CR Park Durga Puja Narrates The Story Behind Every Painting
Artisan Bapi Chitrakar from Purba Medinipur said the painting, which used to be sold in barter, has reached London, Washington and California, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: A stall near the Durga Puja pandal at Kali Bai in New Delhi's CR Park will welcome visitors with myriad colourful items on earthen pots — fish in orange and blue, owls in black and white, kettles in red and mustard yellow.
Set up by Bapi Chitrakar, the stall also features a luminous Durga idol with her arms raised, flanked by two goddesses, one of them playing a stringed instrument.
Long before television and cinema entered everyday life, folk artists from West Bengal walked from village to village, unrolling painted scrolls and singing the stories drawn on them. They accepted payments in barter — rice or a few coins.
Decades later, the tradition has travelled from Bengal to the heart of Durga Puja celebrations across Delhi. Chitrakar, a folk artist from Paschim Medinipur, will run the stall till October 11, showcasing pattachitra, an art form where every painting holds a story, and every story has a song.
"This is pattachitra, a very old form of art. When there was no television or cinema, we used to go from house to house, show these paintings and sing the stories painted on them. People used to buy them in exchange for rice or money," Chitrakar said.
Among the tales he has brought is a fish wedding painted on a kettle. A companion canvas tells of a wedding to which every fish was invited except the boal, shunned because it was believed to devour everyone else. "Every painting has a story. We make the painting along with the story and sing the song with it," Chitrakar said.
The works are not meant only to be looked at but also to be heard of. Chitrakar narrates each one through traditional folk songs, turning the stall into a mini stage.
A Table Full of Stories
The old scroll has found new surfaces. Wooden trays shaped like leaves and fish symbolise the fierce, blue-skinned goddess Kali, tribal dancers swaying to drums, and birds perched in swirling trees.
Round coasters show pairs of fish beside a drum. Bold black trays feature wide-eyed owls drawn in fine white lines. Ceramic cups with pastel insides, painted kettles and delicate stoles with fish motifs fill the rest of the space. Hanging above, tote bags show musicians and dancers in performance.
Not everything follows the old recipe. The wooden trays, dupattas and bags are made with acrylic colours, and some paintings are finished with varnish.
Colours from Kitchens and Kilns
The craft is rooted in Medinipur and has passed down through generations. "I learnt it from my father, who learnt it from my grandfather, and now my son and daughter are learning it from me," Chitrakar said.
A painting can take from two or three days to nearly two weeks. The traditional colours are largely natural, made from vegetables and fruits, and even from unexpected materials such as vehicle smoke.
"We make many of our traditional colours from natural materials. Vegetables and fruits are used to make the colours, and we also use other materials to prepare them," he said.
From Folklore to Pandemic
Pattachitra is not frozen in the past. During the Covid-19 outbreak, Chitrakar painted the coronavirus and composed songs about it, proving that the painting-and-song format can carry both ancient myths and breaking news.
Beyond Bengal
The artisans travel wherever they are invited — in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur and Ajmer. Chitrakar recently visited Mayo College in Jaipur and Ajmer, and will visit Pune after Delhi. His paintings of Mahishasura Mardini have also reached the United States, including California and Washington.
"We used to get rice in exchange for our paintings just to survive. Now, our paintings have travelled to London, California and all over the world," Chitrakar said.
Passing the Brush Forward
For Chitrakar, taking the art across borders is only half the mission. The other half is making sure the next generation picks up the brush. His own family tells the story of change. "My grandfather was uneducated. My father and I studied, and now my daughter is in Class 12. Slowly, the generations are moving forward," he said.
Back in his village, he teaches children from nearly 80 families every Sunday. "Every Sunday, we teach around 120 children from our village. We want this tradition to continue in the next generation," he said.
An Art Tied to the Seasons
The artists' livelihood still rises and falls with the season. Work slows for three to four months, after which fairs and cultural events revive it. "We continue this work by going wherever people invite us. Sometimes the work stops for three or four months because of the weather, and then when fairs begin, we travel again," Chitrakar said.
Paintings are more than festive decor. A fish wedding, a tribal dance, a Durga in full splendour or a pandemic-era ballad all become part of one larger tradition, where art and oral storytelling live together. For Chitrakar and his fellow artisans, a painting is never just something to look at. It is a story waiting to be sung.
Soma, a volunteer of CR Park Kali Mandir Society, said Dhaka-style Chokkhu Daan (eye-painting ceremony) is considered deeply divine for the community.
Special rituals take place on Ashtami, including Sandhi Puja, Shami Puja, an aura of 108 earthen lamps, 108 lotus flowers, and Prashad distribution, concluding the puja ceremonies. This year, celebrations span across the dates, with Ashtami extending through the schedule.
History & Community Origins
Immigrants from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) left behind their properties and settled here gradually, building homes, establishing the Kali Mandir, and eventually growing the community into a vibrant milieu. Cultural events feature Rabindra Sangeet, theatre, dance competitions, and traditional songs.
The puja pandal has been built primarily of bamboo, with the theme featuring social issues. A unique feature of the festival is that the idols are made in the Ekchala style — joined together under a single overarching arched frame called the Chala, keeping all the deities in one unified structure.
CR Park is one of Delhi's biggest Durga Puja hubs, with many community pandals across the blocks, including the one around the Kali Mandir.
Dr Shirshendu Mukherjee, secretary of the Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, said cultural programmes, bhog and a vibrant atmosphere run throughout the festival days, drawing visitors from across Delhi-NCR.
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