ETV Bharat / state

A Pattachitra Stall At Delhi's CR Park Durga Puja Narrates The Story Behind Every Painting

New Delhi: A stall near the Durga Puja pandal at Kali Bai in New Delhi's CR Park will welcome visitors with myriad colourful items on earthen pots — fish in orange and blue, owls in black and white, kettles in red and mustard yellow.

Set up by Bapi Chitrakar, the stall also features a luminous Durga idol with her arms raised, flanked by two goddesses, one of them playing a stringed instrument.

Long before television and cinema entered everyday life, folk artists from West Bengal walked from village to village, unrolling painted scrolls and singing the stories drawn on them. They accepted payments in barter — rice or a few coins.

Decades later, the tradition has travelled from Bengal to the heart of Durga Puja celebrations across Delhi. Chitrakar, a folk artist from Paschim Medinipur, will run the stall till October 11, showcasing pattachitra, an art form where every painting holds a story, and every story has a song.

"This is pattachitra, a very old form of art. When there was no television or cinema, we used to go from house to house, show these paintings and sing the stories painted on them. People used to buy them in exchange for rice or money," Chitrakar said.

Bapi Chitrakar now teaches the art form to his children. (ETV Bharat)

Among the tales he has brought is a fish wedding painted on a kettle. A companion canvas tells of a wedding to which every fish was invited except the boal, shunned because it was believed to devour everyone else. "Every painting has a story. We make the painting along with the story and sing the song with it," Chitrakar said.

The works are not meant only to be looked at but also to be heard of. Chitrakar narrates each one through traditional folk songs, turning the stall into a mini stage.

A Table Full of Stories

The old scroll has found new surfaces. Wooden trays shaped like leaves and fish symbolise the fierce, blue-skinned goddess Kali, tribal dancers swaying to drums, and birds perched in swirling trees.

Round coasters show pairs of fish beside a drum. Bold black trays feature wide-eyed owls drawn in fine white lines. Ceramic cups with pastel insides, painted kettles and delicate stoles with fish motifs fill the rest of the space. Hanging above, tote bags show musicians and dancers in performance.

Bapi Chitrakar has learnt the art from his father. (ETV Bharat)

Not everything follows the old recipe. The wooden trays, dupattas and bags are made with acrylic colours, and some paintings are finished with varnish.

Colours from Kitchens and Kilns

The craft is rooted in Medinipur and has passed down through generations. "I learnt it from my father, who learnt it from my grandfather, and now my son and daughter are learning it from me," Chitrakar said.

A painting can take from two or three days to nearly two weeks. The traditional colours are largely natural, made from vegetables and fruits, and even from unexpected materials such as vehicle smoke.

"We make many of our traditional colours from natural materials. Vegetables and fruits are used to make the colours, and we also use other materials to prepare them," he said.