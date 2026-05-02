Ghee Adulteration At Tirumala Temple: Panel Blames Former TTD Official Over Relaxing Tender Norms
The scandal took place in 2024 during the tenure of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Amaravati: A single-member commission that probed the Tirumala temple ghee adulteration scandal has found former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy guilty of relaxing tender norms that undermined the procurement of quality ghee for the preparation of Srivari Laddu. The scandal took place in 2024 during the tenure of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.
The commission also blamed the former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy of ignoring the test results of the Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore, which confirmed the supply of adulterated ghee.
In its report, the commission said that Dharma Reddy failed to adequately scrutinise the qualifications, credibility, operational capacity, and quality assurance systems of the supplying firms. Consequently, fraudulent entities were awarded orders for the supply of ghee.
The commission has recommended that disciplinary action be initiated against Dharma Reddy for his gross negligence in the discharge of his duties. The commission, headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, recently submitted its report to the government.
The report detailed how the actions of Anil Kumar Singhal (who was EO at the time), Balaji (Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer), Procurement GMs P Jagadeeshwar Reddy and R S S V Subrahmanyam, ghee expert Dr B Surendranath and dairy expert M Vijayabhaskara Reddy contributed to the supply of adulterated ghee.
Dharma Reddy served as the Special Officer/Additional EO of TTD from July 12, 2019, to May 8, 2022. From May 8, 2022, to June 10, 2024, he held full additional charge as the Executive Officer (EO). The decisions and actions he took while holding these positions were the root cause of the irregularities, the commission has found.
It was during a meeting held on February 14, 2022, presided over by Dharma Reddy, that approval was granted to relax the tender conditions for ghee supply. In December 2021, a contract for ghee supply was awarded to Bole Baba Dairy.
In June 2022, the firm was disqualified. Nevertheless, Dharma Reddy permitted the organisation to continue supplying ghee. Even though it was established as early as August 2022 that Bole Baba, Vaishnavi, and Premier Dairies were supplying adulterated ghee, they were not blacklisted. Instead, they were allowed to continue supplying ghee to the TTD.
Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy did not apprise the Governing Council of the regulation, which came into effect on July 1, 2022, making the Beta-sitosterol test mandatory. When ghee supply agreements were finalised with two dairies in August 2022, he approved them without incorporating the mandatory Beta-sitosterol testing clause. This decision was taken after the CFTRI in Mysore had conclusively established that adulterated ghee was being supplied.
Despite the Beta-sitosterol test being mandatory since July 1, 2022, the specific clause was not included in the tender conditions for ghee supply until November 14, 2023. He failed to upgrade the capabilities of the TTD laboratory to enable it to conduct Beta-sitosterol tests.
Further, Dharma Reddy failed to initiate action against the entities concerned based on the report submitted by the CFTRI, which had confirmed the supply of adulterated ghee.
Meanwhile, the commission has also found that Y V Subba Reddy, the then Chairman of the TTD Governing Council, had issued orders to send samples of ghee to the CFTRI, but he subsequently showed no interest in the results of those tests.
In their sworn statements, the then General Manager of the Procurement Department and the Deputy Executive Officers of the Warehousing Department revealed that they had brought it to Subba Reddy's attention that the tests conducted at CFTRI had conclusively established the presence of adulteration in the ghee samples.
Subba Reddy, however, attempted to evade accountability by claiming that they had never provided him with any such information. The commission explicitly stated that the responsibility and duty to ascertain the outcome of the quality tests, which he himself had ordered, lay squarely with Subba Reddy. Yet, he completely neglected this obligation.
When the procurement committee recommended relaxing the tender norms for ghee supply, the Governing Council approved these recommendations without even asking for the reasons behind them.
No assessment whatsoever was conducted regarding the potential impact of this relaxation of norms on product quality. Despite numerous complaints received at the time regarding the quality of the laddus and ghee, the Governing Council chose to ignore them.
Further, the Council demonstrated a complete lack of awareness regarding a regulation imposed by the FSSAI, which mandated the Beta-Sitosterol test as a compulsory measure for verifying ghee quality.
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Former TTD Board Chairman Subba Reddy Was Informed of Adulterated Ghee Report In 2022, SIT Testimony Reveals