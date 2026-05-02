ETV Bharat / state

Ghee Adulteration At Tirumala Temple: Panel Blames Former TTD Official Over Relaxing Tender Norms

The ghee scandal took place during the tenure of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: A single-member commission that probed the Tirumala temple ghee adulteration scandal has found former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy guilty of relaxing tender norms that undermined the procurement of quality ghee for the preparation of Srivari Laddu. The scandal took place in 2024 during the tenure of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The commission also blamed the former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy of ignoring the test results of the Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore, which confirmed the supply of adulterated ghee.

In its report, the commission said that Dharma Reddy failed to adequately scrutinise the qualifications, credibility, operational capacity, and quality assurance systems of the supplying firms. Consequently, fraudulent entities were awarded orders for the supply of ghee.

The commission has recommended that disciplinary action be initiated against Dharma Reddy for his gross negligence in the discharge of his duties. The commission, headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, recently submitted its report to the government.

The report detailed how the actions of Anil Kumar Singhal (who was EO at the time), Balaji (Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer), Procurement GMs P Jagadeeshwar Reddy and R S S V Subrahmanyam, ghee expert Dr B Surendranath and dairy expert M Vijayabhaskara Reddy contributed to the supply of adulterated ghee.

Dharma Reddy served as the Special Officer/Additional EO of TTD from July 12, 2019, to May 8, 2022. From May 8, 2022, to June 10, 2024, he held full additional charge as the Executive Officer (EO). The decisions and actions he took while holding these positions were the root cause of the irregularities, the commission has found.

It was during a meeting held on February 14, 2022, presided over by Dharma Reddy, that approval was granted to relax the tender conditions for ghee supply. In December 2021, a contract for ghee supply was awarded to Bole Baba Dairy.

In June 2022, the firm was disqualified. Nevertheless, Dharma Reddy permitted the organisation to continue supplying ghee. Even though it was established as early as August 2022 that Bole Baba, Vaishnavi, and Premier Dairies were supplying adulterated ghee, they were not blacklisted. Instead, they were allowed to continue supplying ghee to the TTD.

Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy did not apprise the Governing Council of the regulation, which came into effect on July 1, 2022, making the Beta-sitosterol test mandatory. When ghee supply agreements were finalised with two dairies in August 2022, he approved them without incorporating the mandatory Beta-sitosterol testing clause. This decision was taken after the CFTRI in Mysore had conclusively established that adulterated ghee was being supplied.