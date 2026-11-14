ETV Bharat / state

A New Study Throws Light On How Landscape Of Lesser Himalayas Around Nainital Has Changed Over Past 48 Years

Dehradun: Over the last five decades, land-use patterns in the lower-altitude Himalayan regions — known as the Lesser Himalayas — within Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region have undergone rapid transformation. A recent study reveals that between 1972 and 2020, the region experienced an 11.08 per cent decline in forest cover, a 17.04 per cent reduction in agricultural land, and a 0.95 per cent shrinkage in water bodies.

The study, conducted by Kalpana Gururani and Deepak Pant from Soban Singh Jeena University in Almora and Anoop Kumar Singh from University of Lucknow, was published in the journal Discover Geoscience on November 9. Titled Comparative modelling assessment of land use and land cover data for the last five decades in Kumaon Lesser Himalaya , it covers an area of ​​approximately 556 sq km in the Kumaon or Lesser Himalayas, located in the southeastern part of Uttarakhand. This region encompasses several lakes, including Nainital, Bhimtal, Khurpatal, Naukuchiatal, Sattal, Pannatal, Harishtal, and Lohakhamtal.

The study indicates that barren land has increased by 1.76 per cent, human settlements by 0.93 per cent, and grasslands by 26.40 per cent. Researchers warn that these shifts pose a significant threat to the sensitive Himalayan environment, water sources, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of local communities.

Nainital Transformed

Nainital, a historic town nestled by a lake is a prominent tourist and historical destination in the Kumaon Himalayas. Local folklore links the town’s famous Naini Lake to the goddess Naina Devi. The modern development of the town began during the British colonial era.

In 1839, P Barron, a British merchant from Shahjahanpur, and his companions, stumbled upon Naini Lake while exploring the mountains during a hunting trip. Captivated by the lake's natural beauty, Barron decided to establish a settlement there. In 1842, he constructed the first cottage, named 'Pilgrim'. Over time, the area became a favoured summer retreat for British officials, soldiers, and their families.

Nainital suffered a devastating landslide on September 18, 1880, which left deep, lasting scars on the town. This tragedy claimed more than 150 lives, and a significant portion of the lake was affected by the resulting debris.

Following this event, the drainage systems and water channels in Nainital were improved to help mitigate the risk of landslides. Today, Nainital is renowned for its lake, mountain vistas, religious sites, and tourism; however, the pressures of a rapidly growing population, construction, and tourism have rendered this fragile Himalayan terrain increasingly vulnerable.

Scope Of The Research

The study area ranges in elevation from 474 m to 2,581 m, with slopes varying between 0 and 79.06 degrees. The region is characterised by a landscape of steep hills, valleys, lakes, forests, and agricultural fields. According to the report, Nainital's lakes were formed geologically through tectonic activity.

The researchers used satellite images from 1972, 1981, 1992, 2002, 2013, and 2020. For 1972, they used imagery captured by the Multi-Spectral Scanner on Landsat-1, while for 1981, 1992, 2002, and 2013, they used data from various sensor technologies aboard Landsat satellites.

For 2020, images from the higher-resolution Sentinel-2B satellite were used. Special techniques were then applied to correct errors arising from clouds, shadows, and elevation-related distortions.

For this study, the researchers categorised the land into six classes: Forest, agricultural land, grassland, settlements, barren land, and water bodies.

Change In Forest-, Cultivated- & Grass-land

In 1972, the forest area within the study region (556.23 sq km around Nainital, from satellite images) spanned around 409.01 sq km. By 2020, this had shrunk to 347.37 sq km — a fall in about 11.08 per cent. The status of agricultural land is a bigger concern. In 1972, it spanned around 129.12 sq km. But by 2020, this had shrunk to 34.43 sq km — a 17.04 per cent fall. The lakes have also shrunk. The total area covered by water bodies decreased from 7.37 sq km in 1972 to 2.09 sq km in 2020, representing a 0.95 per cent reduction.

How the land has changed (ETV Bharat)

According to the report, the abandonment of farming, the loss of forest cover, and migration from rural to urban areas are the primary drivers of these changes. Furthermore, urbanisation, tourism, and a growing population have increased the demand for water for drinking, irrigation, and commercial purposes, placing significant pressure on available water resources.

The most significant change observed in this study relates to grasslands. In 1972, grasslands covered only 3.45 sq km, which grew to 150.26 sq km by 2020 — representing an increase of 26.40 per cent.

Change In Settlements, Barren Lands, Water Bodies