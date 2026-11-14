A New Study Throws Light On How Landscape Of Lesser Himalayas Around Nainital Has Changed Over Past 48 Years
Rohit Soni reports on the study of land use in the Lesser Himalayas around Nainital, by experts from Almora and Lucknow.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Dehradun: Over the last five decades, land-use patterns in the lower-altitude Himalayan regions — known as the Lesser Himalayas — within Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region have undergone rapid transformation. A recent study reveals that between 1972 and 2020, the region experienced an 11.08 per cent decline in forest cover, a 17.04 per cent reduction in agricultural land, and a 0.95 per cent shrinkage in water bodies.
The study, conducted by Kalpana Gururani and Deepak Pant from Soban Singh Jeena University in Almora and Anoop Kumar Singh from University of Lucknow, was published in the journal Discover Geoscience on November 9. Titled Comparative modelling assessment of land use and land cover data for the last five decades in Kumaon Lesser Himalaya, it covers an area of approximately 556 sq km in the Kumaon or Lesser Himalayas, located in the southeastern part of Uttarakhand. This region encompasses several lakes, including Nainital, Bhimtal, Khurpatal, Naukuchiatal, Sattal, Pannatal, Harishtal, and Lohakhamtal.
The study indicates that barren land has increased by 1.76 per cent, human settlements by 0.93 per cent, and grasslands by 26.40 per cent. Researchers warn that these shifts pose a significant threat to the sensitive Himalayan environment, water sources, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of local communities.
Nainital Transformed
Nainital, a historic town nestled by a lake is a prominent tourist and historical destination in the Kumaon Himalayas. Local folklore links the town’s famous Naini Lake to the goddess Naina Devi. The modern development of the town began during the British colonial era.
In 1839, P Barron, a British merchant from Shahjahanpur, and his companions, stumbled upon Naini Lake while exploring the mountains during a hunting trip. Captivated by the lake's natural beauty, Barron decided to establish a settlement there. In 1842, he constructed the first cottage, named 'Pilgrim'. Over time, the area became a favoured summer retreat for British officials, soldiers, and their families.
Nainital suffered a devastating landslide on September 18, 1880, which left deep, lasting scars on the town. This tragedy claimed more than 150 lives, and a significant portion of the lake was affected by the resulting debris.
Following this event, the drainage systems and water channels in Nainital were improved to help mitigate the risk of landslides. Today, Nainital is renowned for its lake, mountain vistas, religious sites, and tourism; however, the pressures of a rapidly growing population, construction, and tourism have rendered this fragile Himalayan terrain increasingly vulnerable.
Scope Of The Research
The study area ranges in elevation from 474 m to 2,581 m, with slopes varying between 0 and 79.06 degrees. The region is characterised by a landscape of steep hills, valleys, lakes, forests, and agricultural fields. According to the report, Nainital's lakes were formed geologically through tectonic activity.
The researchers used satellite images from 1972, 1981, 1992, 2002, 2013, and 2020. For 1972, they used imagery captured by the Multi-Spectral Scanner on Landsat-1, while for 1981, 1992, 2002, and 2013, they used data from various sensor technologies aboard Landsat satellites.
For 2020, images from the higher-resolution Sentinel-2B satellite were used. Special techniques were then applied to correct errors arising from clouds, shadows, and elevation-related distortions.
For this study, the researchers categorised the land into six classes: Forest, agricultural land, grassland, settlements, barren land, and water bodies.
Change In Forest-, Cultivated- & Grass-land
In 1972, the forest area within the study region (556.23 sq km around Nainital, from satellite images) spanned around 409.01 sq km. By 2020, this had shrunk to 347.37 sq km — a fall in about 11.08 per cent. The status of agricultural land is a bigger concern. In 1972, it spanned around 129.12 sq km. But by 2020, this had shrunk to 34.43 sq km — a 17.04 per cent fall. The lakes have also shrunk. The total area covered by water bodies decreased from 7.37 sq km in 1972 to 2.09 sq km in 2020, representing a 0.95 per cent reduction.
According to the report, the abandonment of farming, the loss of forest cover, and migration from rural to urban areas are the primary drivers of these changes. Furthermore, urbanisation, tourism, and a growing population have increased the demand for water for drinking, irrigation, and commercial purposes, placing significant pressure on available water resources.
The most significant change observed in this study relates to grasslands. In 1972, grasslands covered only 3.45 sq km, which grew to 150.26 sq km by 2020 — representing an increase of 26.40 per cent.
Change In Settlements, Barren Lands, Water Bodies
The area occupied by settlements also grew, from 4.07 sq km in 1972 to 9.20 sq km in 2020, marking an increase of 0.93 per cent. The report notes that the improved capabilities of modern satellite imagery may allow for more precise identification of settlements compared to the past.
Barren or vacant land also expanded, rising from 3.13 sq km in 1972 to 12.87 sq km in 2020 — an increase of 1.76 per cent. This category includes rocky terrain, slopes, riverbeds, abandoned land, and other unoccupied areas.
According to the study, approximately 96.06 sq km of land that was forest in 1972 transitioned into grassland. Additionally, 4.72 sq km of land turned barren, 4.30 sq km into settlements, 13.84 sq km into agricultural land, and 0.48 sq km into water bodies.
Similarly, about 57.37 sq km of agricultural land converted into forest, while 48.11 sq km became grassland; 2.73 sq km turned barren, 0.62 sq km into settlements, and 0.019 sq km into water bodies. Approximately 2.14 sq km of land previously classified as water bodies went barren, and 3.65 sq km turned into grassland.
Human Activities Behind Changes
According to a study report, human activities are primarily responsible for the transformation of the Kumaon Himalayas. These include deforestation, the abandonment of agricultural land, unregulated infrastructure development, migration from villages to urban areas, and the significant pressure exerted by tourism.
In the Nainital district, tourism and urbanisation have led to an increase in water consumption. The rising demand for water — for drinking, irrigation, and commercial purposes — has placed immense strain on water bodies and natural water sources.
Furthermore, forest degradation and human-wildlife conflict have adversely affected agriculture. There are also likely to be various other consequences, which could directly impact water conservation, flood control, soil fertility, and the livelihoods of local residents.
Comparison with Data from Government Portals
The researchers also compared their findings with data from the Uttarakhand government’s portal and the ‘Bhuvan’ portal. According to government records, the net agricultural land in the Nainital district was 47,233 hectares in 2006, which fell to 44,005 hectares by 2015. Conversely, government data indicated an increase in forest cover from 2,304 sq km in 2006 to 2,862 sq km in 2016.
Regarding this, the researchers noted: One reason for this discrepancy could be that government statistics categorise plantations as ‘forests,’ whereas this study assessed natural forests and vegetation separately. Similarly, data from the Bhuvan portal for the periods 2011-12 and 2015-16 showed an increase in built-up areas, grasslands, and barren land, while a decline was recorded in forest cover, agricultural land, and water bodies.
Researchers' Comments
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kalpana Gururani, one of the researchers, said: "This transformation in the Lesser Himalayas of Kumaon is not limited merely to maps or statistics; the decline in forest cover could impact biodiversity. Abandoning agriculture may affect local food production, while a reduction in water bodies could exacerbate issues related to drinking water and irrigation. The expansion of grasslands, for instance, cannot always be considered a positive development — especially when it occurs as a result of forest loss or the abandonment of farmland."
She also noted that this could lead to an imbalance in the ecosystem. Furthermore, the expansion of human settlements may increase pressure on land, water, and forest resources.
Researcher Kalpana Gururani also highlighted several recommendations based on the study that warrant implementation. Most importantly, there is a need for continuous monitoring of land use in the Kumaon Himalayas. By integrating satellite imagery, land records, and insights from local communities, a comprehensive plan should be developed—one that encompasses forest conservation, water conservation, agricultural improvement, and controlled urbanisation.
Moreover, the Forest Department, local administration, and urban planners should utilize such maps to identify areas where forests are being cleared, land is degrading, or urbanisation is accelerating. This would facilitate more effective planning for watershed management, ecological restoration, and climate adaptation.
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