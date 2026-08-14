A New Identity Woven In Handloom: Former Women Maoists Walk The Ramp In Chhattisgarh
A Raipur handloom presentation placed rehabilitated women in the public eye while drawing attention to the skills, livelihoods and acceptance needed for lasting reintegration.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Raipur: The applause lasted only a few minutes, but for the women walking the ramp, the evening represented a much longer journey - out of Bastar’s forests, away from armed insurgency and towards an uncertain yet peaceful civilian life.
At a National Handloom Day programme held at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, rehabilitated former women Maoists appeared on the ramp in traditional handloom ensembles from Chhattisgarh. The presentation brought together two stories of survival - one of women attempting to rebuild their lives after surrender and another, weaving traditions sustained despite shrinking incomes and changing markets.
Images and videos from the event soon began circulating widely on social media. While much of the attention centred on the striking contrast between the women’s past and their appearance on the ramp, most of the changes are actually taking place away from the spotlight.
Under rehabilitation and skill-development initiatives undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government, former Maoist cadres are being trained for different occupations. Some are learning tailoring and embroidery, while others are receiving instruction in restaurant management and hospitality. The objective is to equip them with livelihoods that can help them return to mainstream society.
For the women who participated in the fashion presentation, walking before an audience was therefore more than a ceremonial appearance. It offered them a rare public identity unconnected with weapons, fear or their former lives in the insurgency.
The programme also acquired political significance amid the government’s continuing campaign against Maoism and its emphasis on surrender and rehabilitation. Authorities had earlier set March 31, 2026, as the target for eliminating Maoism from the state. The women’s participation was projected at the event as evidence of the wider changes taking place in affected regions.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the programme as a reflection of a developing Chhattisgarh.
“We are describing the work undertaken in Chhattisgarh as ‘Modi’s Guarantee’. The manner in which this fashion show has been organised today, with the participation of so many people, reflects a Chhattisgarh that is moving forward,” Sai said.
He also underlined the cultural significance of the sector. “Handloom is an art that binds together our country’s civilisation, culture and heritage,” he added.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh turned the focus towards the artisans who have kept the craft alive despite limited commercial returns.
“I congratulate those who have preserved this art through generations. Despite difficult economic circumstances and limited income opportunities in this sector, you have kept the tradition of handloom alive. That is a major achievement in itself,” Singh said.
Tourism and Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal linked the promotion of handloom with the larger campaign to support locally made products. “India’s crafts and handlooms symbolise its rich cultural traditions and heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly appealed to people to give greater space to local products,” Agrawal said.
The ramp had a different kind of glow today.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 13, 2026
Former Naxal women from Bastar walked the ramp at a #NationalHandloomDay event, bringing their stories, confidence and the beauty of handloom to the spotlight. Their journey reflects the spirit of a #NewIndia, where transformation… pic.twitter.com/WvxGPNHXv0
“Local production does not merely strengthen economic activity. It can also become a people’s movement for the development of our cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the millions of families associated with them,” he added.
The evening may have been designed to showcase Chhattisgarh’s textiles, but the sight of women shedding their past image and stepping onto a public stage stole the show. For once at least, it seemed, their past did not entirely define how they were seen.
Also Read: