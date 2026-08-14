ETV Bharat / state

A New Identity Woven In Handloom: Former Women Maoists Walk The Ramp In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The applause lasted only a few minutes, but for the women walking the ramp, the evening represented a much longer journey - out of Bastar’s forests, away from armed insurgency and towards an uncertain yet peaceful civilian life.

At a National Handloom Day programme held at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, rehabilitated former women Maoists appeared on the ramp in traditional handloom ensembles from Chhattisgarh. The presentation brought together two stories of survival - one of women attempting to rebuild their lives after surrender and another, weaving traditions sustained despite shrinking incomes and changing markets.

Images and videos from the event soon began circulating widely on social media. While much of the attention centred on the striking contrast between the women’s past and their appearance on the ramp, most of the changes are actually taking place away from the spotlight.

A New Identity Woven In Handloom: Former Women Maoists Walk The Ramp In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Under rehabilitation and skill-development initiatives undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government, former Maoist cadres are being trained for different occupations. Some are learning tailoring and embroidery, while others are receiving instruction in restaurant management and hospitality. The objective is to equip them with livelihoods that can help them return to mainstream society.

For the women who participated in the fashion presentation, walking before an audience was therefore more than a ceremonial appearance. It offered them a rare public identity unconnected with weapons, fear or their former lives in the insurgency.

The programme also acquired political significance amid the government’s continuing campaign against Maoism and its emphasis on surrender and rehabilitation. Authorities had earlier set March 31, 2026, as the target for eliminating Maoism from the state. The women’s participation was projected at the event as evidence of the wider changes taking place in affected regions.