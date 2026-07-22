ETV Bharat / state

A New Beginning: Lifers Tie The Knot In Jodhpur's Mandore Open Jail

Jodhpur: The sound of wedding drums echoed through the walls of Mandore Open Jail on Wednesday.

This was no ordinary wedding. Inside prison quarters, where inmates serving life sentences under a system designed to help them rebuild their lives, Mula Ram and Seema, both serving life for murder, exchanged vows and began a new chapter together.

The wedding, the first of its kind at the Mandore Open Jail, was held with the permission of the Rajasthan High Court. It was attended by 21 people, including family members and jail officials, turning an unusual prison wedding into a poignant example of rehabilitation and the possibility of a second chance.

The marriage was conducted following an order of a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court comprising Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar. The court's intervention came after the couple approached it seeking permission to solemnise their marriage.

On Wednesday, the usually quiet surroundings of the open jail came alive with the beating of drums and the sound of traditional wedding rituals.

The wedding ceremonies were held in the quarters where Mula Ram resides. A small tent was erected, and the groom took part in the traditional toran ceremony as drums and cymbals played.

Seema's father, Radha Kishan, and other family members welcomed Mula Ram and his relatives. The couple then exchanged vows in the presence of a priest, with the marriage solemnised amid the chanting of mantras.

Radha Kishan performed Seema's kanyadaan. "Their marriage will send a good message to everyone. I brought Seema here during a 40-day parole," he said.