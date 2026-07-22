A New Beginning: Lifers Tie The Knot In Jodhpur's Mandore Open Jail
Inside prison quarters, Mula Ram and Seema, both serving life sentences for murder, exchanged vows and began a new chapter together.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Jodhpur: The sound of wedding drums echoed through the walls of Mandore Open Jail on Wednesday.
This was no ordinary wedding. Inside prison quarters, where inmates serving life sentences under a system designed to help them rebuild their lives, Mula Ram and Seema, both serving life for murder, exchanged vows and began a new chapter together.
The wedding, the first of its kind at the Mandore Open Jail, was held with the permission of the Rajasthan High Court. It was attended by 21 people, including family members and jail officials, turning an unusual prison wedding into a poignant example of rehabilitation and the possibility of a second chance.
The marriage was conducted following an order of a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court comprising Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar. The court's intervention came after the couple approached it seeking permission to solemnise their marriage.
On Wednesday, the usually quiet surroundings of the open jail came alive with the beating of drums and the sound of traditional wedding rituals.
The wedding ceremonies were held in the quarters where Mula Ram resides. A small tent was erected, and the groom took part in the traditional toran ceremony as drums and cymbals played.
Seema's father, Radha Kishan, and other family members welcomed Mula Ram and his relatives. The couple then exchanged vows in the presence of a priest, with the marriage solemnised amid the chanting of mantras.
Radha Kishan performed Seema's kanyadaan. "Their marriage will send a good message to everyone. I brought Seema here during a 40-day parole," he said.
A Relationship That Began Behind Prison Walls
Mula Ram has been serving a life sentence since January 16, 2017, after being convicted of murdering a neighbour following a land dispute. His conduct in prison later earned him a place at the Mandore Open Jail, where inmates with good behaviour are allowed greater freedom and, in some cases, can live with their families.
It was here that he met Seema, who is also serving a sentence in connection with the murder of her husband. Seema is currently out on a 40-day parole and had been living with Mula Ram at the open jail. Their relationship eventually led them to seek legal recognition of their decision to marry.
Following their petition, the High Court appointed two lawyers to verify the circumstances. Their report confirmed that Mula Ram and Seema had been living together. The court subsequently permitted the marriage.
More Than A Wedding
For the couple, the ceremony was not merely about exchanging garlands or taking wedding vows. It represented the possibility of rebuilding a life despite the circumstances that brought them behind bars.
The Mandore Open Jail is based on the principle that inmates who demonstrate good conduct can gradually be prepared to return to society. The marriage of Mula Ram and Seema, therefore, carries a significance beyond the personal lives of the couple.
For them, the wedding bells at Mandore were not just a celebration of love, but perhaps a reminder that even behind bars, the possibility of a new beginning can still exist.
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