A National Model For Vulture Conservation In Indravati Tiger Reserve: Safe Skies For Scavengers

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Indravati Tiger Reserve has set a new example for the entire country in the field of vulture conservation. A telemetry-based monitoring program is underway in the Indravati Tiger Reserve for vulture conservation. This is claimed to be the first such effort in Chhattisgarh, where high-resolution vulture activity data is being used to guide conservation efforts.

Data so far shows that vultures are active in an area of ​​approximately 10,000 square kilometres and constantly move between dense forests and human settlements.

Between 2022 and 2025, Chhattisgarh achieved several significant milestones in the field of vulture conservation. For the first time in the state, over 18,000 high-quality GPS data points were obtained through satellite tracking of two vultures, providing a new scientific direction to wildlife management.

A key role in this success has been played by the "Vulture Friends Team" (Vulture Conservation Volunteer Team) led by regional biologist Suraj Kumar. This team monitors nests, manages carcasses safely and engages local communities in conservation efforts. As a result, uninterrupted breeding of vultures has been ensured for the first time in inaccessible areas like Gudda Sari Gutta.