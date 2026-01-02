A National Model For Vulture Conservation In Indravati Tiger Reserve: Safe Skies For Scavengers
Vulture restaurants and safe zones are part of Chhattisgarh's innovative efforts to protect the species.
Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Indravati Tiger Reserve has set a new example for the entire country in the field of vulture conservation. A telemetry-based monitoring program is underway in the Indravati Tiger Reserve for vulture conservation. This is claimed to be the first such effort in Chhattisgarh, where high-resolution vulture activity data is being used to guide conservation efforts.
Data so far shows that vultures are active in an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometres and constantly move between dense forests and human settlements.
Between 2022 and 2025, Chhattisgarh achieved several significant milestones in the field of vulture conservation. For the first time in the state, over 18,000 high-quality GPS data points were obtained through satellite tracking of two vultures, providing a new scientific direction to wildlife management.
A key role in this success has been played by the "Vulture Friends Team" (Vulture Conservation Volunteer Team) led by regional biologist Suraj Kumar. This team monitors nests, manages carcasses safely and engages local communities in conservation efforts. As a result, uninterrupted breeding of vultures has been ensured for the first time in inaccessible areas like Gudda Sari Gutta.
In Chhattisgarh, vulture restaurants have been established as part of efforts to conserve vultures. These restaurants were established under the leadership of Deputy Director Sandeep Balaga. The vulture restaurants are controlled feeding sites where only NSAID-free carcasses, after veterinary testing, are provided. This ensures that the vultures receive safe food.
Vulture Safe Zones are being established in Chhattisgarh. This will further aid in the conservation of vultures. In this phase, three additional vultures are being satellite tagged. Over 50 awareness programs have been organised, and with the participation of local panchayats, a Vulture Safe Zone has been established in a 100-kilometer area.
This reserve, which is among the cleanest river-forest ecosystems in Central India, has a significant number of tigers and wild buffaloes. Now, the conservation of endangered vultures is underway.
In the Indravati Tiger Reserve area, safe zones for vultures have been created to protect their declining population. The existence of vultures is threatened by serious dangers such as toxic drugs (NSAIDs), unsafe carcass disposal and human intervention, according to research and wildlife experts.
