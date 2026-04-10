'A Murderer Will Never Be Happy': Bengaluru Surgeon's Text To Friend On PhonePe After Killing Doctor Wife
3,000+ page police chargesheet, including physical evidence, technical and FSL reports, proves Dr Mahendra Reddy had murdered Dr Kruthika Reddy and tried to hide evidence.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Dr Mahendra Reddy, who was arrested for murdering his wife Dr Kruthika Reddy by administering anesthetic, had chatted with his friend about it after the murder on the messenger service of the digital payment app PhonePe, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted by the investigators to court has revealed.
On the pretext of treating Kruthika, who was suffering from illness at home, her husband Mahendra, a surgeon, administered an overdose of anesthetic, killing her on April 23, 2025.
Initially, Marathihalli police had registered a case of unnatural death. But after the FSL report came out, Kruthika's father filed a complaint, based on which Mahendra was arrested in October last year.
When data from the mobile phone, which had been seized from the accused, was retrieved, it was found that he had chatted with his friend about the murder. The messages he had sent to his friend after the murder through PhonePe showed the accused had spoken about the crime, police sources said.
Message Details
''After seeing this message, do not send me a message or call me. I will call you after everything is in order. Most of the time, the police call you to ask what our relationship is. Tell them we are friends. If the police call repeatedly, say yes, I had asked for help,” the accused had messaged.
''I will soon go and tell my parents and wife’s parents, I have no evidence. But I have killed Kritika, I will go behind bars, then I think everyone including you will be happy... A murderer will never be happy, and I will live my life like a murderer here,'' police sources said.
Marathihalli police has now completed the investigation in the murder case and submitted a chargesheet of more than 3,000 pages to the court. They have collected more than 72 pieces of evidence, including technical and FSL reports. Their report states that the investigation has proved the accused’s act on the basis of digital evidence, medical details, technical and FSL reports.
Dr Kruthika Reddy was a dermatologist at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Her husband Mahendra was a surgeon at the same hospital. Mahendra and Kritika got married on May 24, 2024 in the presence of their families.
Mahesh had treated his ailing wife Kruthika at home, before she died on April 23, 2025. Now, with the truth coming out with the FSL report, Marathihalli police has registered a murder case on the allegation that Dr Mahendra Reddy had given additional anesthesia along with other medicines to kill his wife.