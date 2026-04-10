ETV Bharat / state

'A Murderer Will Never Be Happy': Bengaluru Surgeon's Text To Friend On PhonePe After Killing Doctor Wife

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Dr Mahendra Reddy, who was arrested for murdering his wife Dr Kruthika Reddy by administering anesthetic, had chatted with his friend about it after the murder on the messenger service of the digital payment app PhonePe, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted by the investigators to court has revealed. On the pretext of treating Kruthika, who was suffering from illness at home, her husband Mahendra, a surgeon, administered an overdose of anesthetic, killing her on April 23, 2025. Initially, Marathihalli police had registered a case of unnatural death. But after the FSL report came out, Kruthika's father filed a complaint, based on which Mahendra was arrested in October last year. When data from the mobile phone, which had been seized from the accused, was retrieved, it was found that he had chatted with his friend about the murder. The messages he had sent to his friend after the murder through PhonePe showed the accused had spoken about the crime, police sources said. Message Details