A Municipality In Bengal Offers Free Food Coupons In Exchange For Plastic Waste

Bhadreshwar Municipality chairman Prloy Chakraborty said, "Maa canteen has been running here for the last three years to offer free food to the homeless and cancer patients in this area. The municipality deploys its own workers to keep Bhadreshwar clean. In addition, free food coupons are being distributed to people in exchange for waste plastic. In the Maa canteen, egg rice and soybean curry are given for just Rs 5. The initiative has been started for those who can't afford to pay even that much."

About 300 people have already availed themselves of the facility. Even if someone brings 500 grams of plastic waste, he/she will get a food coupon. Residents are happy with the one-of-a-kind initiative.

Bhadreshwar has various slum areas, including Jute Mill Colony. Besides, people discard plastic on the streets and in the surroundings of their houses. To check the practice, banners are being promoted on social media to distribute two food coupons for 1 kg of plastic waste and five coupons for 2 kg. Those having coupons can get food served at the municipality lodge in Palbagan of Bhadreshwar.

Bhadreshwar: Municipal workers are always on the lookout to keep the city clean, and every municipality has specific departments for that. Despite this, the effort fails due to several reasons. Considering the situation, the Bhadreshwar Municipality in West Bengal's Hooghly has taken an innovative initiative by offering free food through the state-run Maa canteens in exchange for plastic waste.

Chakraborty said a lot of plastic waste has been littered around in the drains of every house and its surroundings. "For each piece of waste plastic, a food coupon is being given (one for 500 grams, two for 1 kg, five for 2 kg). The people of Bhadreshwar can get this food for free by doing some work towards keeping their city clean. Everyone has to do a lot to earn a living. It is not a matter of collecting 500 or 1 kg of waste plastic just by going around. It is everyone's duty to keep the city clean. This initiative has been taken from that place," he added.

Residents collect and deposit waste at municipality vans. (ETV BHarat)

Bimal Roy, a resident, said, "Bhadreshwar Municipality has started a very good initiative to keep the environment pollution-free. If I or anyone collects and deposits the plastic, everyone will get free food. I brought 2 kg of plastic and got 5 coupons. In future, everyone should cooperate with the municipality."

Gopal Karmakar, who came to collect free food, said, "This is a very good initiative. We already get food from the Maa canteen for Rs 5. If we deposit the plastic lying on the road or bring waste from every home, we can eat free food for days. Those of us who rely on the Maa canteen for livelihood can collect 1 or 2 kg of plastic with a little effort. This is all that we can do for the sake of society. On the other hand, if we stop throwing plastic in the drain and deposit it at a specific place, the city will remain clean."

The Maa canteen was floated in 2021. (ETV Bharat)

Maa canteen is one of the state's projects that was floated four years ago. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced this project before the 2021 assembly elections. The aim was to provide nutritious food to the common man at a nominal cost. The people of the state said that they have benefited from eating food here for Rs 5.

In March this year, Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Firhad Hakim said about 7.29 crore people have benefited from the Maa canteen and about 21 lakh people eat at these canteens every month.